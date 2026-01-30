EXCLUSIVE: All the Reasons Jeff Bezos is Set to Be the Only Winner From the 'Embarrassing $75Million Bribe' Documentary 'Melania'

Industry figures said the spending makes little commercial sense.

"From a business standpoint, it looks irrational. From a political standpoint, it looks calculated," one senior media analyst said.

The political optics have intensified scrutiny on the project.

Don Fox, former acting director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, warned the deal risks appearing "like it's buying access and buying favor," particularly given Amazon Web Services' federal contracts and Bezos' aerospace company, Blue Origin, holding billion-dollar Nasa deals.

Bezos has dined with President Donald Trump, 79, at Mar-a-Lago several times and donated $1million to the Republican's 2024 inauguration fund.

Yet Amazon's leadership has embraced the project.

Andy Jassy, the company's chief executive, and Mike Hopkins, head of Amazon Studios, attended a black-tie screening at the White House alongside Tim Cook, Queen Rania of Jordan, and boxer Mike Tyson.

But the film has become a lightning rod for criticism.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X: "So what is the president up to? Having a movie night at the White House."

Posters have been defaced, and cinema chains have reported complaints about their decisions to screen it.