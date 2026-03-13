'Dozing' Donald Trump, 79, Admits He Was 'Falling Asleep' During Iran War Planning Meeting — As Health Concerns Surrounding Prez Intensify
March 13 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET
Donald Trump admitted that when it came to picking out a name for the military action in Iran, he was given a list of terms that nearly put him to "sleep," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 79, bragged about the name Operation Epic Fury and how he came to select it after being handed 20 other snooze-worthy options.
'Isn't That a Great Name?'
"As we take decisive action to stop the threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran with Operation Epic Fury," Trump said at a Kentucky rally on March 11, before adding, "Is that a great name?"
The crowd let out plenty of whoops of agreement as they cheered.
"Well, it's only good if you win...And we've won," he continued. "Let me say we've won. We won the bet in the first hour; it was over."
Donald Trump Was 'Falling Asleep' Over Possible Name Options
When it came to the op's handle, Trump shared, "They gave me a list of names to choose. ‘Sir, you could pick the name you’d like, sir,'" he was told in the early morning hours of February 28 as the coordinated airstrikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel were about to commence.
"I said, 'The name of what?'" Trump asked, and he was told, "'The name of the attack on Iran, sir."
"And they gave me, like, 20 names, and I’m like, falling asleep. I didn’t like any of them," the president huffed.
And in true Trump fashion, the biggest, strongest and most over-the-top term won out.
"Then I see 'Epic Fury,'" he recalled. "'I like that name. I like that name.'"
Snoozing Off During Marathon Cabinet Meetings
While the name Operation Epic Fury kept his full attention, Trump has seemingly fallen asleep during other instances of his presidency.
He closed his eyes and appeared to briefly doze off during one of his interminably long cabinet meetings on December 2, 2025.
Later that month, Trump seemingly took a brief catnap at the Oval Office's Resolute Desk after signing an executive order reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule I to Schedule III substance.
However, the constantly on-the-go president can't be blamed for resting his eyes every now and then, as he sleeps only four to five hours a night and is notorious for his nonstop work schedule.
Donald Trump Drinks 12 Diet Cokes Per Day
Trump's doctor during his first term, Ronny Jackson, told reporters in 2018 about Trump's sleeping habits, "He’s probably been like that his whole life. He’s just one of those people who just does not require a lot of sleep."
The president is also fueled throughout the day by plenty of caffeine. While he's not a coffee drinker, Trump reportedly drinks up to 12 cans of his beloved Diet Coke per day, while avoiding water for hydration at all costs.
He even has a red "Diet Coke" button atop a wooden box on the Resolute Desk that he can push, and a staffer will shortly arrive with an ice-cold soda to wet his whistle.