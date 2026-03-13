'Dozing' Donald Trump, 79, Admits He Was 'Falling Asleep' During Iran War Planning Meeting — As Health Concerns Surrounding Prez Intensify

The president, 79, bragged about the name Operation Epic Fury and how he came to select it after being handed 20 other snooze-worthy options.

Donald Trump admitted that when it came to picking out a name for the military action in Iran , he was given a list of terms that nearly put him to "sleep," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Well, it's only good if you win...And we've won," he continued. "Let me say we've won. We won the bet in the first hour; it was over."

The crowd let out plenty of whoops of agreement as they cheered.

"As we take decisive action to stop the threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran with Operation Epic Fury," Trump said at a Kentucky rally on March 11, before adding, "Is that a great name?"

When it came to the op's handle, Trump shared, "They gave me a list of names to choose. ‘Sir, you could pick the name you’d like, sir,'" he was told in the early morning hours of February 28 as the coordinated airstrikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel were about to commence.

"I said, 'The name of what?'" Trump asked, and he was told, "'The name of the attack on Iran, sir."

"And they gave me, like, 20 names, and I’m like, falling asleep. I didn’t like any of them," the president huffed.

And in true Trump fashion, the biggest, strongest and most over-the-top term won out.

"Then I see 'Epic Fury,'" he recalled. "'I like that name. I like that name.'"