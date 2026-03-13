Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Probe Intensifies: FBI 'Questions Staff' at Mexican Restaurant Where She Filmed 'Today' Segment With Daughter Savannah

"I was told that the FBI has even been there, sort of investigating because they went there as part of that segment," NewsNation reporter Brian Entin revealed.

"And at the Mexican restaurant, they were telling me that the FBI came by and said, you know, was there anyone here who looked suspicious when Savannah was there filming with her mom? Anyone who wanted to take pictures, or who got angry, or who was lingering around in a creepy way?" he said of what the workers at El Charro were asked.

"So, I know that was part of the investigation. That clip, I think we've all seen by now, that recent clip where she went through Tucson with her mom," he added in reference to the segment that has since gone viral after Nancy's abduction.