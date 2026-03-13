Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Probe Intensifies: FBI 'Questions Staff' at Mexican Restaurant Where She Filmed 'Today' Segment With Daughter Savannah
March 13 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
The FBI questioned employees at a beloved Mexican restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, where Savannah Guthrie and her missing mom, Nancy, were frequent patrons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
El Charro has been a Southern Arizona institution since 1922, and Savannah included a stop there with Nancy as part of her "Homecoming" segment that aired on the Today show in November 2025, less than three months before her mom's abduction from her home.
FBI Questions Employees of Restaurant Featured on 'Today'
"I was told that the FBI has even been there, sort of investigating because they went there as part of that segment," NewsNation reporter Brian Entin revealed.
"And at the Mexican restaurant, they were telling me that the FBI came by and said, you know, was there anyone here who looked suspicious when Savannah was there filming with her mom? Anyone who wanted to take pictures, or who got angry, or who was lingering around in a creepy way?" he said of what the workers at El Charro were asked.
"So, I know that was part of the investigation. That clip, I think we've all seen by now, that recent clip where she went through Tucson with her mom," he added in reference to the segment that has since gone viral after Nancy's abduction.
Savannah Guthrie's Mom Was on 'Today' Before Going Missing
After a visit to Saguaro National Park and the campus of her alma mater, the University of Arizona, Savannah was joined by her mother and sister Annie Guthrie for the final stop of the six-minute segment.
"By far, my favorite part about Tucson is family. El Charro is the oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant in America, and the perfect place to catch up with my mom, Nancy, and sister Annie," she narrated as the trio sat down for a meal.
"I come here every time I come home to Tucson, I have to come to El Charro," Savannah raved in the deeply personal piece.
Nancy Guthrie Gushed About How She Loved Her Life in Tucson on 'Today'
Viewers got an invitation into an intimate conversation between Savannah and Nancy, who was seen wearing the same Apple Watch as the one that stopped synching with her pacemaker minutes after she was abducted from her home on February 1.
"Mom, you came here in the '70s, and you'd been moving all around. What made you want to stay in Tucson and plant roots?" the NBC personality asked after Nancy, and she and her late husband, Charles Guthrie, lived in several different places around the world for his job as a mining engineer
Nancy raved that Tucson is "so wonderful."
"The air, the quality of life," she added. "It's laid back and gentle."
She even described what life was like at her house there, saying: "I like to watch the javalinas eat my plants," referring to the small, pig-like mammals native to the Sonoran desert.
Megyn Kelly Insists 'Livid' Savannah Guthrie 'Genuinely Doesn't Believe' Her Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni Had 'Anything' to Do With Nancy's Kidnapping
Sheriff Believes Nancy Guthrie Was 'Targeted' But Issues Broad Warning
As the case of Nancy's kidnapping entered day 40 since she was taken, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos gave yet another confusing update on the investigation into what happened to the ailing grandmother.
"We believe we know why [the kidnapper] did this and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100% sure of that," Nanos explained to NBC News, seemingly hinting at why a masked, armed man was seen on video trying to break into Nancy's home minutes before she vanished.
However, he went on to claim it might not have been a planned one-off crime, warning the citizens of Tucson, "It’d be silly to tell people, 'Don’t worry about it. You’re not his target.' You could be. Don't think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you’re safe. No. Keep your wits about you."