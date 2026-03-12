Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Sued for $1.35Million: Arizona Prisoner Accuses Under-Fire Chris Nanos of 'Cruel and Unusual Punishment' Amid Claims he 'Botched' Search for Missing Mom
March 12 2026, Published 9:57 a.m. ET
The under-fire Sheriff in charge of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is being sued for $1.35million by an Arizona prisoner, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the inmate claims Chris Nanos "endangered his life" in a lawsuit, unrelated to Nancy's abduction.
What Is Nanos Being Accused Of?
Pima County Jail inmate Christopher Michael Marx, 54, alleged Nanos and the Pima County Sheriff's Department violated the Declaration of Rights, accusing them of threatening his safety and "cruel and unusual punishment."
According to The Hill, a sheriff's deputy was working between Marx's unit and another, which was in quarantine after an inmate contracted COVID-19.
Marx wrote in the suit: "This deputy was going back and forth working both units … our unit was on lockdown because this deputy was working both units."
The filing accused the unidentified deputy of failing to disinfect himself while working and even serving meals between the quarantined unit and Marx's unit.
Why Has Sheriff 'Botched' The Case Of Missing Nancy?
He said the deputy "put my life in jeopardy with their action, constantly."
Marx accused Nanos of failing to ensure COVID-19 protocol was followed among his team.
"My life was put in harm's way by the actions of the sheriff... I could have died," Marx, who has demanded an apology from Nanos, wrote.
Marx was found guilty of shoplifting in 2024.
He has reportedly sought $1.35 million in compensation to go toward rent-free apartments for homeless people to live in for six months with 'no strings attached.'
The new lawsuit, launched on March 5, places more unwanted scrutiny on Nanos after he faced criticism for how he's handled Nancy’s case.
Confidence In Nanos Has Been Previously Questioned
The mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, 54, has been missing since January 31 and so far neither Nanos or the FBI have identified the main suspect.
He's also been widely criticized by other law enforcement professionals for breaking down the crime scene and releasing Nancy's home after less than 48 hours of investigation.
This allowed media outlets to walk up to the ailing grandmother's front door and get video of blood splatters, a shocking and horrifying visual when compared to what Nanos had previously shared with the public about Nancy's abduction.
But feeling the heat is nothing new for Nanos, who was torn apart by his colleagues in a poll of deputy morale conducted years before Nancy went missing.
"98% of the department gave a vote of no confidence to the sheriff for various reasons," Former Deputy Bob Krygier told the New York Post. "Think about that number. We have roughly 450 commissioned officers. We’re not a small agency. This isn’t Mayberry. We need to do better."
Law enforcement have been on the case for more than a month as they investigate thousands of tips on the possible identity of her alleged kidnapper.
As Radar previously reported, photos and videos taken by Nancy's Nest camera revealed a man in a mask and black gloves outside of Nancy's home. He was also wearing a holster and an Ozark Trail backpack that authorities attempted to link to local stores.
While most of his body was covered, details of his eyes, brows, and general build were visible in the shocking photos; however, the suspect has yet to be identified or captured.