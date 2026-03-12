Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Sued for $1.35Million: Arizona Prisoner Accuses Under-Fire Chris Nanos of 'Cruel and Unusual Punishment' Amid Claims he 'Botched' Search for Missing Mom

Pima County Jail inmate Christopher Michael Marx, 54, alleged Nanos and the Pima County Sheriff's Department violated the Declaration of Rights, accusing them of threatening his safety and "cruel and unusual punishment."

According to The Hill, a sheriff's deputy was working between Marx's unit and another, which was in quarantine after an inmate contracted COVID-19.

Marx wrote in the suit: "This deputy was going back and forth working both units … our unit was on lockdown because this deputy was working both units."

The filing accused the unidentified deputy of failing to disinfect himself while working and even serving meals between the quarantined unit and Marx's unit.