Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, has been missing for more than a month.

She was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home on January 31 at 9:48 p.m., and she was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up to a get-together with a friend and could not be reached by members of her family.

While authorities released footage of a masked man outside of her house, the suspect has yet to be identified.

According to Coffindaffer, the quickest way to solve the case would be if somebody that knows the kidnapper comes forward.

"You know, a girlfriend that gets angry at him or a family member that finds some sort of moral compass or wants that $1.2 million and finds that is worth it to go ahead and betray their loved one," she told Newsweek.