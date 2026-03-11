Your tip
Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Arrest Could Be Imminent, Ex-FBI Agent Claims —  As Chilling New Leads Emerge In Missing Mom Case

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; MEGA

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

March 11 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Investigators may finally be close to cracking the case of Nancy Guthrie's mysterious disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Tuesday, March 10, a former FBI agent took to X and asked why Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has been "turning away proven" and "capable" search experts offering to assist with the case, as she theorized it was possible investigators already discovered key information that has not yet been made public.

Local Law Enforcement Could Be 'Getting Closer'

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after missing a get-together with a friend.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after missing a get-together with a friend.

Jennifer Coffindaffer suggested it was possible local law enforcement "know what happened to Nancy" and are declining help groups like EquuSearch and the Cajun Navy to avoid wasting their "valuable resources."

"Half glass full," she added. "Hoping LE is getting closer."

'Not Your Typical Smash and Grab'

Photos of the suspect were captured by a surveillance camera at Nancy Guthrie's home.
Source: MEGA

Photos of the suspect were captured by a surveillance camera at Nancy Guthrie's home.

Since Nancy's shocking disappearance, Coffindaffer has been avidly following the case, often providing her own insight from the perspective of a former investigator.

Earlier this week, the ex-FBI agent pointed out that "no one" was talking about the holster the suspect carried when they were caught in surveillance footage outside of the missing 84-year-old's home.

"Thugs (gang bangers/cartel members) don't use holsters and certainly not over the fly holsters when they abduct/commit violent acts," she posted. "This is an important detail!"

She further claimed that law enforcement knew the unknown assailant was "not your typical smash and grab kidnapper," and that he likely did not have "military or police training."

The Key to Solving Nancy Guthrie Case

Savannah Guthrie offered a $1million reward for information on her missing mom.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie offered a $1million reward for information on her missing mom.

Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, has been missing for more than a month.

She was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home on January 31 at 9:48 p.m., and she was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up to a get-together with a friend and could not be reached by members of her family.

While authorities released footage of a masked man outside of her house, the suspect has yet to be identified.

According to Coffindaffer, the quickest way to solve the case would be if somebody that knows the kidnapper comes forward.

"You know, a girlfriend that gets angry at him or a family member that finds some sort of moral compass or wants that $1.2 million and finds that is worth it to go ahead and betray their loved one," she told Newsweek.

Savannah Guthrie admitted that her mother may no longer be alive in an emotional video.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie admitted that her mother may no longer be alive in an emotional video.

As Radar previously reported, Savannah offered "up to $1million for any information that leads us to her recovery."

However, the Today show co-anchor confessed that she knew it could already be too late for her ailing mother.

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she admitted in an emotional video. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

Sources claimed Savannah had wanted to announce the reward money "on the first day of the investigation," but she was "advised by law enforcement to hold off," Fox News' Michael Ruiz reported.

