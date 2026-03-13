EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: World War 3 Red Alert as Radar Exposes the Terror Sleeper Cells Who Have Infiltrated America As Iran Burns

Following President Trump's bombing and killing of Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the FBI has warned the Islamic Republic could seek retaliatory strikes.

"There's the possibility of mobilization of sleeper cell networks here on U.S. soil," a political insider confessed. "The war could explode right here in our backyard. Americans must be careful."

Bernard Zapor, the former deputy assistant director at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, warned, "There are people who entered the United States illegally, and they may have a very strong affiliation to Iran.

"They might be here for the purpose of acting against us. It’s a direct call to action."