EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: World War 3 Red Alert as Radar Exposes the Terror Sleeper Cells Who Have Infiltrated America As Iran Burns
March 13 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
The war with Iran may be taking place in a foreign country far from America for now, but RadarOnline.com has learned the oil-rich enemy could be trying to bring the fight to the U.S. through secret sleeper cells scattered across the country.
Security alerts have already been raised, and events like this weekend's Oscar ceremony are beefing up a police presence.
Sleeper Cells Waking Up
Following President Trump's bombing and killing of Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the FBI has warned the Islamic Republic could seek retaliatory strikes.
"There's the possibility of mobilization of sleeper cell networks here on U.S. soil," a political insider confessed. "The war could explode right here in our backyard. Americans must be careful."
Bernard Zapor, the former deputy assistant director at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, warned, "There are people who entered the United States illegally, and they may have a very strong affiliation to Iran.
"They might be here for the purpose of acting against us. It’s a direct call to action."
Daily Terror Threats
The president has already boasted about crippling Iran's ability to strike back, after successful bombings on its key military targets. However, the war shows few signs of slowing.
Michael Szanto, an international relations expert, said that taking out Iran is crucial to Trump's plan to "make the world safer," starting with the U.S.
"The Iranian government has as its mantra, 'Death to the United States,' so the danger has always been there," he said.
And he added the notorious regime has sleeper agents everywhere.
"We face the threat of terrorists, including those sponsored, inspired, armed, and trained by Iran," he continued. "Iranian-backed terrorists are some of the worst in history. This is a threat and danger we have faced since basically the time of the Islamic Revolution in 1979."
High Level Targets
The focus now is on protecting high-level targets stateside, like Sunday's Academy Awards in Hollywood, where FBI officials have already warned Iran could try to attack with a new, hard-to-beat tactic: killer drones.
While officials stress they haven't received a criminal threat, a Radar insider in Washington warned Iran could secretly be planning to strike from the sky.
"The type of security deployed at events like the Oscars is focused on ground threats," the source said. "Traditional police on the perimeter have little ability to detect or stop a drone attack coming from above."
The insider urged caution about "going anywhere within about a mile of the Oscars this weekend," explaining the movies' biggest night is an enticing target.
"Iran has historically looked for highly symbolic targets when sending a message. Attacks like those on the Pentagon and the Twin Towers were symbolic, and so is Hollywood," they noted.
Large Police Presence
According to multiple reports, the LAPD plans to have around 1,000 private security officers on hand in and around the Dolby Theatre throughout the weekend. They will be joined by uniformed officers, surveillance cameras, and drones, and activate special units, such as bomb-sniffing dogs and the SWAT team.
On the night of the event, after attendees pass through security and enter the theater, it will be locked down, while security sweeps will occur throughout the day.
A one-mile security perimeter will also be in place around the famed Hollywood and Highland intersection, and all cars trying to enter the secure perimeter will reportedly be checked.
But that's just one location in our vast nation.
"There can be more strikes at public places such as bars and restaurants," our insider warned. "People can protect their families by having a heightened awareness of their surroundings at all times."