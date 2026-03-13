Megyn Kelly Insists 'Livid' Savannah Guthrie 'Genuinely Doesn't Believe' Her Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni Had 'Anything' to Do With Nancy's Kidnapping

The conservative firebrand said she's unsure if the Today co-host plans to sue journalist Ashleigh Banfield over the report, but claimed that Savannah stands by Tommaso Cioni's innocence.

"I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield, but I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her or her brother-in-law. Can you blame her?" Kelly asked on the March 12 episode of her SiriusXM show.

"I mean, that of course, she loves her sister. I'm sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I'm sure she genuinely doesn't believe they had anything to do with it," the host continued about Annie Guthrie and Cioni, who were the last people to see Nancy after having dinner with her on January 31.

The ailing grandmother was dropped off at her Tucson, Arizona, home by "relatives" that evening and was forcibly taken from her bed in the early morning hours of February 1. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.