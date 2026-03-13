Megyn Kelly Insists 'Livid' Savannah Guthrie 'Genuinely Doesn't Believe' Her Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni Had 'Anything' to Do With Nancy's Kidnapping
March 13 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly claims Savannah Guthrie remains furious over reports that her brother-in-law is allegedly a "prime suspect" in her missing mother Nancy's disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative firebrand said she's unsure if the Today co-host plans to sue journalist Ashleigh Banfield over the report, but claimed that Savannah stands by Tommaso Cioni's innocence.
Savannah Guthrie 'Does Not Suspect Her Brother-in-Law'
"I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield, but I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her or her brother-in-law. Can you blame her?" Kelly asked on the March 12 episode of her SiriusXM show.
"I mean, that of course, she loves her sister. I'm sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I'm sure she genuinely doesn't believe they had anything to do with it," the host continued about Annie Guthrie and Cioni, who were the last people to see Nancy after having dinner with her on January 31.
The ailing grandmother was dropped off at her Tucson, Arizona, home by "relatives" that evening and was forcibly taken from her bed in the early morning hours of February 1. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Ashleigh Banfield Stood by Her Reporting About Tommaso Cioni
Kelly went on to share how she and Banfield have been looking at the kidnapping case from different perspectives, as well as what their own sources have told them.
Back in early February, the former NBC News correspondent said that she had an "impeccable" law enforcement source telling her that Cioni "is maybe a prime suspect in this case," during her Drop Dead Serious podcast.
Banfield continued to double down in the weeks that followed, saying her source told her she was "over the target" about Cioni, while Kelly's own insiders said that she was onto something about Savannah's brother-in-law.
"All of us are in a different boat. You know, we have to be more objective in assessing the possible suspects and the people connected with it, and law enforcement certainly does," Kelly maintained on her latest episode.
A United Front
Savannah demonstrated her continued solidarity with Annie and Cioni as the trio visited a makeshift tribute to Nancy in front of her house on March 2.
They laid yellow flowers and left a personal note in what was the siblings' first public appearance since their mother vanished.
Savannah flew back to New York the following day after spending more than a month in Tucson.
Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Probe Intensifies: FBI 'Questions Staff' at Mexican Restaurant Where She Filmed 'Today' Segment With Daughter Savannah
'We Believe That It Was a Targeted' Abduction
Weeks after Nancy's disappearance, law enforcement appear to have no new major leads. Initial "ransom" notes were never confirmed to be legitimate, and the suspect in a ski mask caught by a Nest doorbell camera has yet to be identified.
Bumbling Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos only added to the confusion in a March 12 interview with NBC News.
"We believe we know why [the kidnapper] did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100% sure of that," he shared, but did not clarify with any further details.