EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the String of Royals Who Lived at Cottage Where Andrew Windsor Allegedly 'Watched Young Girl Endure Electric Shock Torture'

Windsor, 66, the younger brother of King Charles , 77, has long denied allegations connected to his relationship and close bond with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his fixer and pimp, Ghislaine Maxwell .

Andrew Windsor has been thrust back into controversy after newly released Epstein-related documents revived allegations he was present during the torture of a young girl at Frogmore Cottage – a historic royal residence RadarOnline.com can reveal also housed generations of figures connected to the British monarchy.

One FBI document includes testimony from a woman describing alleged abuse from Ghislaine Maxwell in the 1990s.

The woman claimed: "There, I was restrained on a table and tortured with electrical shocks by Ghislaine Maxwell and surrounded by watching men. I remember seeing Prince Andrew's face."

Windsor has consistently denied wrongdoing , and the allegations have not been proven.

The latest claims surfaced among millions of documents, emails, and images released by the U.S. Department of Justice linked to Epstein's criminal network. One F.B.I. document dated December 7, 2020, contains testimony from a woman who said she was taken to Frogmore Cottage in the 1990s, where she alleges she was restrained and abused by Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell while several men watched.

In the testimony she claimed she recognized Andrew Windsor among those present.

The alleged victim also described violence when she attempted to escape the situation.

"I tried to sneak out. Maxwell caught me and beat me with the bristle end of a broom," she claimed.

"She also threatened me, saying that I 'deserved to die' and hit me in the face with the broom, breaking my nose. I was only taken to the hospital for the broken nose after a rugby match, so that the injury could be blamed on that."

The documents also contain other claims about earlier experiences the accuser said she endured as a child.

She alleged: "The car's hood figurine broke off in my hand on impact, and I later buried it near my home, so it could still be recoverable as evidence. After I was hit by the car, I woke up to Prince Andrew (redacted.)"