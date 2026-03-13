EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the String of Royals Who Lived at Cottage Where Andrew Windsor Allegedly 'Watched Young Girl Endure Electric Shock Torture'
March 13 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor has been thrust back into controversy after newly released Epstein-related documents revived allegations he was present during the torture of a young girl at Frogmore Cottage – a historic royal residence RadarOnline.com can reveal also housed generations of figures connected to the British monarchy.
Windsor, 66, the younger brother of King Charles, 77, has long denied allegations connected to his relationship and close bond with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his fixer and pimp, Ghislaine Maxwell.
'I Remember Seeing Prince Andrew's Face'
The latest claims surfaced among millions of documents, emails, and images released by the U.S. Department of Justice linked to Epstein's criminal network. One F.B.I. document dated December 7, 2020, contains testimony from a woman who said she was taken to Frogmore Cottage in the 1990s, where she alleges she was restrained and abused by Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell while several men watched.
Windsor has consistently denied wrongdoing, and the allegations have not been proven.
The FBI file records the accuser describing the alleged abuse in stark terms.
The woman claimed: "There, I was restrained on a table and tortured with electrical shocks by Ghislaine Maxwell and surrounded by watching men. I remember seeing Prince Andrew's face."
Chilling Allegations Of Violence And Threats
The alleged victim also described violence when she attempted to escape the situation.
"I tried to sneak out. Maxwell caught me and beat me with the bristle end of a broom," she claimed.
"She also threatened me, saying that I 'deserved to die' and hit me in the face with the broom, breaking my nose. I was only taken to the hospital for the broken nose after a rugby match, so that the injury could be blamed on that."
The documents also contain other claims about earlier experiences the accuser said she endured as a child.
She alleged: "The car's hood figurine broke off in my hand on impact, and I later buried it near my home, so it could still be recoverable as evidence. After I was hit by the car, I woke up to Prince Andrew (redacted.)"
From Royal Retreat To Modern Controversy
The allegations have drawn renewed attention to Frogmore Cottage itself, a residence steeped in royal history and located on the grounds of Windsor.
Frogmore Cottage was originally commissioned in 1801 and formed part of the Frogmore estate purchased by Queen Charlotte, wife of King George III, in 1792 as a country retreat for herself and her unmarried daughters. Over the decades, the house has been used by a variety of royal figures and courtiers.
Among its notable occupants was Abdul Karim, who became a close confidant of Queen Victoria after arriving in Britain in 1887 during her Golden Jubilee celebrations. Karim, then 24, rose rapidly in Victoria's favor and was given the title of "Munshi," meaning teacher or clerk. The Queen frequently visited him at Frogmore Cottage during the later years of her reign.
After Victoria died in 1901, her successor, King Edward VII, removed Karim from court life and ordered him to return to India.
The cottage also provided refuge for relatives of Tsar Nicholas II, who fled Russia following the Bolshevik revolution and the murder of members of the Romanov family in 1918.
In more recent decades, Frogmore Cottage served as housing for members of the royal household before becoming the official UK residence of Prince Harry, now 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, after their wedding. The late Queen Elizabeth II gifted the property to the couple, who moved there from Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace shortly before the birth of their son Archie in May 2019.
The couple later stepped back from royal duties in early 2020 and relocated to California. Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, subsequently lived at the cottage while expecting their first child.
Harry and Markle were asked to vacate the property in 2023 following the publication of the prince's memoir Spare, which contained a series of criticisms directed at the royal family.