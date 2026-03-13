'Totally Vile': Meghan Markle Dragged For 'Exploiting Hospitalized Children To Promote Cookie Documentary' — As She Continues to 'Hide' Her Own Kids

Royal expert and author Angela Levin was told Markle didn't spend much time with the children and made a quick exit after the photos were taken.

"I was told she left after 17 mins," the Harry: Conversations With a Prince author wrote on X.

Levin added, "She won't let her children be seen. But pushes ill children into daylight so she can have a picture taken of herself being so caring."

The visit coincided with a minor win for Markle and Prince Harry, as their Girl Scout cookies documentary, which the couple signed on to as executive producers after it was completed, finally found a distributor.

Despite the couple traveling to the Sundance Film Festival in January after Netflix passed on Cookie Queens, Roadside Attractions agreed to give the film a brief theatrical release later this summer.