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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

'Totally Vile': Meghan Markle Dragged For 'Exploiting Hospitalized Children To Promote Cookie Documentary' — As She Continues to 'Hide' Her Own Kids

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was accused of using sick kids as publicity 'props.'

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March 13 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has been ripped to shreds for going on a brief publicity visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where she had photos taken showing her fawning over seriously ill children before bolting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former actress, 44, was called out for "exploiting" bedridden kids who were total strangers while continuing to refuse to show the faces of her own children, Archie and Lilibet, on social media.

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Meghan Markle's Controversial Children's Hospital Photo Shoot

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle posed at the bedside of a child in her latest publicity attempt.

Markle was shown in a series of Instagram photos released by CHLA sitting on the beds of ill children, and even reaching out and putting her hand on one of them.

The hospital's caption once again used ex-royal Markle's full regal title to describe her visit as she continues her mission to spread "joy."

"Today, we were honored to welcome LA’s own @meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to CHLA’s Creative Oasis, where she spent time painting alongside our incredible patients. These special moments are a reminder of how powerful creativity can be in fostering joy, connection, and healing," it read in the March 12 post.

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'Less Than 17 Minutes' Spent With Sick Kids for Photo Op

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle reportedly spent less than 20 minutes at the hospital, posing for photos and leaving.

Royal expert and author Angela Levin was told Markle didn't spend much time with the children and made a quick exit after the photos were taken.

"I was told she left after 17 mins," the Harry: Conversations With a Prince author wrote on X.

Levin added, "She won't let her children be seen. But pushes ill children into daylight so she can have a picture taken of herself being so caring."

The visit coincided with a minor win for Markle and Prince Harry, as their Girl Scout cookies documentary, which the couple signed on to as executive producers after it was completed, finally found a distributor.

Despite the couple traveling to the Sundance Film Festival in January after Netflix passed on Cookie Queens, Roadside Attractions agreed to give the film a brief theatrical release later this summer.

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'Another Cheap Publicity Tactic'

Markle posed at the bedside of a seriously ill child in her latest publicity attempt.
Source: MEGA

Markle visited the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

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"Meghan Markle puts on a mask for in-out publicity photos with sick children, while exposing the kids in the media. Her behavior is absolutely grotesque," one person sneered on X.

"Privacy for their little prince and princess while they use other people's little ones for their own needs. Another day, another cheap tactic," a second user scoffed.

"She looks so awkward with these kids. She is not a nurturing person," a third person observed.

A fourth demanded of King Charles III, "Strip the TITLES!! Nobody would want to welcome Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor; they're only welcoming her as a 'Duchess' UGH.

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Meghan Markle's Most 'Hypocritical' Scheme Yet

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Source: @meghan/Instagra

While Markle posed for photos with other people's children, she still won't show the faces of her own kids.

A fifth user pointed out Harry has railed against showing children's faces on social media while keeping his kids off the platforms.

"Posting pics of sick children on social media while also 'campaigning' to keep children OFF the internet is one of the most hypocritical schemes yet. She is repulsive in every way," a fifth user fumed.

Harry and Markle have been vocal in their ongoing fight to push for greater controls on social media.

In an October 2025 podcast appearance, Harry warned, "From what I’ve seen, what I’ve heard, what I’ve experienced, is you should be really, really worried, concerned, and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online."

Yet, Markle has continued to post plenty of content showing Archie and Lilibet on her Instagram, while refusing to show their faces.

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