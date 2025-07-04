Your tip
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The Security Fear Every American Deserves to Know — How 10,000 Sleeper Cell Terrorists Are Hiding On U.S. Soil

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's support of Israel and the devastating bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities could spark revenge attacks on U.S. soil, experts fear.

July 4 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hordes of revenge-seeking Iranian sleeper cells are hiding in plain sight on American soil and plotting a massive attack on civilians, cities, military bases and power grids.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the planned blitz is punishment for Donald Trump and the U.S’s unwavering support of Israel and the devastating bombing raid that obliterated Iran's nuclear facilities.

Article continues below advertisement

Leaky Border On Biden's Watch

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Many sleeper-cell terrorists slipped through the porous border during Joe Biden's regime.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources have revealed as tensions continue to boil over in the Middle East, security experts are warning America to be braced for a series of coordinated attacks on well-trafficked American targets by more than 1,000 sleeper cells, calling to mind the horrors of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.

Just as terrifying are top secret intelligence reports suggesting thousands of sleeper-cell terrorists slipped through the porous border between the U.S. and Mexico within the flood of illegal immigrants during former President Joe Biden's administration.

A shocking 1,200 Iranians reportedly entered the U.S. during that time, according to White House border czar Tom Homan.

And that doesn't count thousands more from Islamist countries — including around 180,000 Afghans who entered the U.S legally through a Biden refugee program.

Immigration agents have already detained 11 migrants and one American citizen – including a man ICE has claimed is a former member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Cops – in eight states as the Border Patrol warned of "possible sleeper" cells in the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Sleeper Cells 'Slipped Through'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump's border czar Tom Homan clams 1,200 Iranians reportedly entered the U.S. during Biden's time in the Oval Office.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is a real threat,” warns retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely, who believes the bloodthirsty Iranian proxies have been conducting reconnaissance missions on a secret laundry list of targets for years.

"The sleeper cells are here already. They are expected to link up with others to create an attack on our grid system, military bases and soft targets.

"We just don't know where all these people are — or how they are supported by countries like Iran."

The National Terrorism Advisory System issued a bulletin June 22 that advised Americans to stay hyper-vigilant for possible attacks just one day after American B-2 stealth bombers dropped 14 ground-penetrating "bunker busters" on two of Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordo and Natanz.

statue liberty
Source: Mega

U.S. landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and Disneyland could be targeted in attacks on America by extremists.

To lay down a cover for the bombers, the U.S. launched a series of Tomahawk missiles at the city of Isfahan following the raid, stunning the Iranian military, which didn't fire at the planes or scramble their fighter jets.

The Iranians have already responded with an attack on an American military base in Qatar, lending more credence to reports that they will continue to strike back in the way they know best — with terror.

"The likelihood of violent extremists in the Homeland independently mobilizing to violence in response to the conflict will even increase if Iranian leadership issues a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the Homeland," the advisory states.

"Multiple recent Homeland terrorist attacks have been motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment — and the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict could contribute to more U.S.-based individuals plotting additional attacks."

While the bulletin also warns of cyberattacks against America's military and its grid systems, insiders say the terrorists will take aim at heavily trafficked soft targets like stadium concerts, sporting events, shopping malls and iconic landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and Disneyland.

