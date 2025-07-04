EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The Security Fear Every American Deserves to Know — How 10,000 Sleeper Cell Terrorists Are Hiding On U.S. Soil

Sources have revealed as tensions continue to boil over in the Middle East, security experts are warning America to be braced for a series of coordinated attacks on well-trafficked American targets by more than 1,000 sleeper cells, calling to mind the horrors of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.

Just as terrifying are top secret intelligence reports suggesting thousands of sleeper-cell terrorists slipped through the porous border between the U.S. and Mexico within the flood of illegal immigrants during former President Joe Biden's administration.

A shocking 1,200 Iranians reportedly entered the U.S. during that time, according to White House border czar Tom Homan.

And that doesn't count thousands more from Islamist countries — including around 180,000 Afghans who entered the U.S legally through a Biden refugee program.

Immigration agents have already detained 11 migrants and one American citizen – including a man ICE has claimed is a former member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Cops – in eight states as the Border Patrol warned of "possible sleeper" cells in the U.S.