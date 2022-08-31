David Beckham Stirs Up Controversy By Raving About 'Incredible' Qatar As Critics Sound Off About Human Rights

In the video, the soccer legend boasts about the middle eastern country's finest travel destinations, taking land and sea as he enjoyed a motorcycle ride and boat tour while mingling with locals at some of the popular spots including a spice market.

"It's another beautiful day here in Qatar," said Beckham. "This will go down as one of my favorite mornings. People in Qatar are very proud of their culture. The modern and traditional fuse to create something really special."

He was later seen visiting a bazaar and dining with a group of men dressed in traditional Arab clothing.