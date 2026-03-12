EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Horror — Industry on High Alert Amid Threats Iran Could Strike the Oscars with Explosive Drone
Security is being ramped up ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, RadarOnline.com can confirm, amid the growing war in Iran.
FBI officials have already warned the nation could try to retaliate for American attacks with a new, hard-to-beat tactic: killer drones.
Attacks from the Sky Threats
While officials stress they haven't received a criminal threat, a Radar insider in Washington warned Iran could secretly be planning an attack from the sky.
"The type of security deployed at events like the Oscars is focused on ground threats," the source said. "Traditional police on the perimeter have little ability to detect or stop a drone attack coming from above."
The insider urged caution about "going anywhere within about a mile of the Oscars this weekend," explaining the movies' biggest night is an enticing target.
"Iran has historically looked for highly symbolic targets when sending a message. Attacks like those on the Pentagon and the Twin Towers were symbolic, and so is Hollywood," they noted.
FBI and LAPD Support
In a statement, the FBI warned, "We recently acquired unverified information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran.
"We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack."
Earlier this week, Oscars telecast executive producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor confirmed the increased security presence.
"Every year we monitor what's going on in the world," Kapoor said. "We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration. This show has to run like clockwork."
The Strive for Safety
"But we want everybody that is coming to this show, that is witnessing the show, that is even a fan of the show when they’re standing outside the barricades, we want everybody to feel safe and protected and welcome, so it’s our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates," Kapoor noted.
Kapoor added they are working with a large team to combat any threat.
"It’s something that we don’t take lightly, and we take a lot of responsibility for," he said.
Extra Officers On Hand
According to multiple reports, the LAPD plans to have around 1,000 private security officers on hand in and around the Dolby Theatre. The LAPD will also deploy uniformed officers, surveillance cameras, and drones, and activate special units, such as bomb-sniffing dogs and the SWAT team.
On the night of the event, after attendees pass through security and enter the theater, it will be locked down, while security sweeps will occur throughout the day.
A one-mile security perimeter will also be in place around the famed Hollywood and Highland intersection, and all cars trying to enter the secure perimeter will reportedly be checked.
"We want to reassure every Angeleno that we continue to coordinate with all of our Federal, State, and local partners for intelligence and information sharing during the ongoing Middle East conflict," the LAPD said in a statement. "We share this information in real time, assess every credible lead, and adjust our posture as needed to ensure the safety of our City."