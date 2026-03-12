Your tip
Kelly Osbourne Sparks Concern With 'Unrecognizable' and 'Horrifying' Appearance Following Death of Rocker Dad Ozzy — 'I'm Really Worried About Her'

Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne's gaunt appearance has friends worried about her health.

March 12 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Kelly Osbourne's skeletal appearance of late has fans and friends terrified that her weight loss is due to more than the pain of losing her late dad, Ozzy Osbourne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the 41-year-old former Fashion Police panelist's already trim frame began to shrink during the later stages of the rocker's battle with Parkinson's disease, she's at her thinnest more than seven months after his July 2025 death, and family friends are "very worried."

'I Didn't Recognizer Her'

Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Photos of Kelly Osbourne at the BRIT Awards alamed friends who worried she might be battling more than just grief.

"I see these photos, and it’s horrifying. I didn’t recognize her," a family friend and music industry insider said about grieving Kelly after her most recent appearance at the BRIT Awards on February 28.

"It was shocking. I don’t know what’s going on," the source continued. "I’m really worried for her. I saw the photos, and I was like, 'Wow, what the hell happened to her?' She looks unwell."

It caused the insider to openly wonder, "Is there more to it beyond grief?"

'Kicking Me While While I'm Down'

Photo of Kelly and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon, also lost weight after Ozzy's death.

Kelly hit back that she was the victim of body shaming after she alarmed fans with her tiny frame at the BRIT Awards.

Many took to social media to openly worry about her health, while some entertainment columnists suggested she seek help for whatever caused her weight to plunge.

"There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most," Kelly wrote in an Instagram Story following the London event.

'I Won't Allow Myself to Be Dehumanized'

Photo of Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne lost a shocking amount of weight following her father's death.

Even though many of the comments were out of grave concern for Kelly's well-being, the Prince of Darkness' daughter defiantly continued, "None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character."

She protested, "I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!"

Kelly told people to "f--- off" in December 2025 after they shared their worries about her shrinking frame in the comments on her Instagram posts.

"To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right,'" the mother of one wrote. "My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family."

Kelly Osbourne Admits She's 'Not Doing Great'

Photo of Kelly Osbourne and family
Source: CBS

Kelly Osbourne is even thinner now than she was at the 2026 Grammys on February 1.

Kelly's grief seemed to have only gotten worse as time has passed since her father's death on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76.

She made her first public appearance on the red carpet of Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party on January 31, and attended the ceremony the following day, where a group of all-star rockers performed a tribute to her late dad.

While on the Grammys red carpet, Kelly confided to E! News when asked how she was doing, "People usually say, 'I'm great.' [But] I'm not doing so great."

While repeating that Ozzy's death was "the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life, Kelly said she was "getting through, adding, "We're doing everything we can to try and just live in his legacy and be happy."

