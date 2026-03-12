Kelly Osbourne Sparks Concern With 'Unrecognizable' and 'Horrifying' Appearance Following Death of Rocker Dad Ozzy — 'I'm Really Worried About Her'

While the 41-year-old former Fashion Police panelist's already trim frame began to shrink during the later stages of the rocker's battle with Parkinson's disease, she's at her thinnest more than seven months after his July 2025 death , and family friends are "very worried."

Kelly Osbourne 's skeletal appearance of late has fans and friends terrified that her weight loss is due to more than the pain of losing her late dad, Ozzy Osbourne , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Photos of Kelly Osbourne at the BRIT Awards alamed friends who worried she might be battling more than just grief.

It caused the insider to openly wonder, "Is there more to it beyond grief?"

"It was shocking. I don’t know what’s going on," the source continued. "I’m really worried for her. I saw the photos, and I was like, 'Wow, what the hell happened to her?' She looks unwell."

"I see these photos, and it’s horrifying. I didn’t recognize her," a family friend and music industry insider said about grieving Kelly after her most recent appearance at the BRIT Awards on February 28.

"There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most," Kelly wrote in an Instagram Story following the London event.

Many took to social media to openly worry about her health , while some entertainment columnists suggested she seek help for whatever caused her weight to plunge.

Kelly hit back that she was the victim of body shaming after she alarmed fans with her tiny frame at the BRIT Awards.

Even though many of the comments were out of grave concern for Kelly's well-being, the Prince of Darkness' daughter defiantly continued, "None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character."

She protested, "I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!"

Kelly told people to "f--- off" in December 2025 after they shared their worries about her shrinking frame in the comments on her Instagram posts.

"To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right,'" the mother of one wrote. "My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family."