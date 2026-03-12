EXCLUSIVE: Why Drew Barrymore Is Being Relentlessly Trolled After Inking Two-Season Renewal for Her TV Talk Show

Drew Barrymore has landed a lucrative two-season renewal for her daytime talk show – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the 51-year-old host is facing a surge of online mockery as trolls claim viewers do not want any more of her "touchy-feely interviews, sycophantic star suck-up sessions or wellness drivel." Barrymore will keep The Drew Barrymore Show on air through 2028 after CBS Media Ventures confirmed the program had been renewed for seasons seven and eight.

The daytime series, which Barrymore both hosts and executive produces, launched in 2020 and is filmed in New York. Barrymore's renewal arrives at a moment of upheaval for American daytime and late-night television, with several high-profile programs approaching their final episodes even as the former child actress' talk show expands its distribution and audience reach. In a statement announcing the renewal, Barrymore gushed she saw the show as a platform for connection and conversation across multiple media formats. She said: "This show began as a space for intimate conversation, and we're continuing to plant our flag as a truly multi-platform experience." Barrymore added: "We live in a world where people discover content in so many different ways, and from the very start in 2020, our mission was to break the mould rather than conform to the traditional daytime landscape." "I hold myself accountable to staying savvy about how and where this show is seen, feeding every corner that counts, while daring to just be myself and figure out life with others."

Host Faces Online Backlash After Renewal News

Despite the renewal, Barrymore has been the subject of relentless online trolling since the announcement. A media industry source said critics on social media have been particularly vocal about the host's interview style. The insider added: "The trolls are out in force saying no one needs more of Drew's touchy-feely interviews, sycophantic star suck-up sessions or wellness drivel." The insider added the brutal criticism already being hurled at Barrymore over her interview techniques "shot up" after news of the two-season extension. They said: "For some people online, it triggered a pile-on, with comments asking why the show is being renewed when the daytime landscape is shrinking."

Daytime Television Landscape Continues To Shift

Barrymore defended the show's tone and mission in the renewal announcement. She said: "My curiosity about people is what fuels me. I'm so excited to continue, as I see this endeavour as an opportunity and a gift. "Our show family is deeply grateful for the support of CBS and George Cheeks, who all helped us get here." Jason Kurtz, the program's executive producer, praised Barrymore's role in shaping the series. Kurtz said: "Drew is the original influencer, a true trendsetter and culture-driving force who has consistently stayed ahead of the conversation. "The success of this show is rooted in the fact that Drew shows up as her unfiltered, authentic self every single day, continually challenging the conventions of daytime television and reimagining what the format can be in a multi-platform world." The renewal places Barrymore's show among the few daytime programs currently securing new seasons.

