Drew Barrymore
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Drew Barrymore Is Being Relentlessly Trolled After Inking Two-Season Renewal for Her TV Talk Show

Photo of Drew Barrymore
Source: MEGA

Drew Barrymore has been facing online trolling after her talk show scored a renewal.

March 12 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

Drew Barrymore has landed a lucrative two-season renewal for her daytime talk show – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the 51-year-old host is facing a surge of online mockery as trolls claim viewers do not want any more of her "touchy-feely interviews, sycophantic star suck-up sessions or wellness drivel."

Barrymore will keep The Drew Barrymore Show on air through 2028 after CBS Media Ventures confirmed the program had been renewed for seasons seven and eight.

Photo of Drew Barrymore
Source: MEGA

'The Drew Barrymore Show' has been extended for two more seasons.

The daytime series, which Barrymore both hosts and executive produces, launched in 2020 and is filmed in New York.

Barrymore's renewal arrives at a moment of upheaval for American daytime and late-night television, with several high-profile programs approaching their final episodes even as the former child actress' talk show expands its distribution and audience reach.

In a statement announcing the renewal, Barrymore gushed she saw the show as a platform for connection and conversation across multiple media formats.

She said: "This show began as a space for intimate conversation, and we're continuing to plant our flag as a truly multi-platform experience."

Barrymore added: "We live in a world where people discover content in so many different ways, and from the very start in 2020, our mission was to break the mould rather than conform to the traditional daytime landscape."

"I hold myself accountable to staying savvy about how and where this show is seen, feeding every corner that counts, while daring to just be myself and figure out life with others."

Host Faces Online Backlash After Renewal News

Photo of Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler
Source: @thedrewbarrymoreshow/youtube

Critics slammed her interviews as overly touchy feely.

Despite the renewal, Barrymore has been the subject of relentless online trolling since the announcement.

A media industry source said critics on social media have been particularly vocal about the host's interview style.

The insider added: "The trolls are out in force saying no one needs more of Drew's touchy-feely interviews, sycophantic star suck-up sessions or wellness drivel."

The insider added the brutal criticism already being hurled at Barrymore over her interview techniques "shot up" after news of the two-season extension.

They said: "For some people online, it triggered a pile-on, with comments asking why the show is being renewed when the daytime landscape is shrinking."

Daytime Television Landscape Continues To Shift

Photo of Drew Barrymore
Source: MEGA

Trolls mocked what they called celebrity suck up sessions and wellness talk.

Barrymore defended the show's tone and mission in the renewal announcement.

She said: "My curiosity about people is what fuels me. I'm so excited to continue, as I see this endeavour as an opportunity and a gift.

"Our show family is deeply grateful for the support of CBS and George Cheeks, who all helped us get here."

Jason Kurtz, the program's executive producer, praised Barrymore's role in shaping the series.

Kurtz said: "Drew is the original influencer, a true trendsetter and culture-driving force who has consistently stayed ahead of the conversation.

"The success of this show is rooted in the fact that Drew shows up as her unfiltered, authentic self every single day, continually challenging the conventions of daytime television and reimagining what the format can be in a multi-platform world."

The renewal places Barrymore's show among the few daytime programs currently securing new seasons.

Photo of Drew Barrymore
Source: MEGA

The deal cements Barrymore as one of the few daytime hosts still expanding.

Several other high-profile talk shows are preparing to end. CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, hosted by Stephen Colbert, 61, is scheduled to conclude in May. NBCUniversal's The Kelly Clarkson Show, fronted by Kelly Clarkson and Debmar-Mercury's Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, are also expected to finish by the end of the year.

Barrymore's program will continue alongside The Jennifer Hudson Show, hosted by Jennifer Hudson, which has also secured further seasons.

According to CBS Media Ventures, the renewal includes commitments from CBS-owned stations in major U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The show has also been renewed on stations owned by Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

CBS Media Ventures said the program is averaging 1.6 million viewers this season, making it the most-watched run of the series so far. The distributor added the show has begun releasing long-form interviews with guests both as edited broadcast segments and as extended digital versions on the program's YouTube channel.

