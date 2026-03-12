Trump White House Rips CBS Boss Bari Weiss for Hiring Liz Cheney 'Flack' Amid Staff Overhaul — 'What the Hell Was She Thinking?'
March 12 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Controversial CBS boss Bari Weiss is in hot water with the White House after reportedly hiring an aide who once worked closely with Donald Trump rival Liz Cheney, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jeremy Adler, who served as Cheney's senior communications advisor from 2019 to 2023, is set to join the communications team at CBS News amid Weiss' ongoing staff shake-up, according to Axios.
Following the report, a White House official swiftly slammed Weiss for her new staffer.
"The idea CBS would hire Liz Cheney’s flack who has worked to jail President Trump and make it impossible for anybody who supported the president to get hired is insanity," the official said in a statement. "What the hell is Bari Weiss thinking?"
Liz Cheney's Rocky History With Donald Trump
Former U.S. representative and longtime Republican, Cheney broke away from some of her other conservative colleagues when she voted to impeach Donald Trump in connection with the January 6 Capitol riots.
"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," she said after confirming her decision. "Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President,” said Cheney. “The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not."
"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," added Cheney. "I will vote to impeach the President."
In the years that followed, Cheney continued her firm and open criticism of Trump.
During his campaign for the 2024 presidential election, she compared him to a "dictator" after he called her a "radical war hawk" and questioned how she'd feel if she had guns "trained on her face."
"We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant," she said at the time.
More Staff Changes at CBS News
This latest staffing update comes after several key figures ditched CBS. As Radar previously reported, Anderson Cooper announced he would be leaving 60 Minutes at the end of the current season back in February.
"Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the highlights of my career," he said in a statement. "I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors and camera crews in the business."
As for his reasons for his exit, he said he wants to "spend as much time" as possible with his two sons as he focuses on his other projects.
Earlier this month, Justice Correspondent Scott MacFarlane also announced his departure from the network.
"To my incredible colleagues at CBS: I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News," he penned via social media. "This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it."