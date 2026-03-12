Trump White House Rips CBS Boss Bari Weiss for Hiring Liz Cheney 'Flack' Amid Staff Overhaul — 'What the Hell Was She Thinking?'

This latest staffing update comes after several key figures ditched CBS. As Radar previously reported, Anderson Cooper announced he would be leaving 60 Minutes at the end of the current season back in February.

"Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the highlights of my career," he said in a statement. "I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors and camera crews in the business."

As for his reasons for his exit, he said he wants to "spend as much time" as possible with his two sons as he focuses on his other projects.

Earlier this month, Justice Correspondent Scott MacFarlane also announced his departure from the network.

"To my incredible colleagues at CBS: I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News," he penned via social media. "This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it."