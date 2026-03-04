EXCLUSIVE: Dead Man Talking! How CBS' Newbie Anchor Tony Dokoupil's Poor Performance and Tumbling Ratings Have Him on Network's Chopping Block

The once-venerated newscast is on pace for the lowest January ratings in more than 25 years, with a crushing 6 percent drop in viewers from the previous year.

Behind the scenes, patience is wearing thin as the broadcast continues to lose momentum in a fiercely competitive time slot.

For the week of Jan. 26, the newscast drew 4.538million total viewers and just 623,000 in the key 25-to-54-year-old demographic – down a whopping million viewers from a year ago.

The steep drop raised eyebrows at the network's headquarters inside Black Rock – with sources claiming the end of the Dokoupil era is in sight.

"That's not noise – that's a trend," one CBS insider says flatly. "And trends get people replaced."

Despite a debut laced with on-air flubs and negative reviews, Dokoupil's show actually saw a ratings spike of 6 percent on his first night in early January.

But it still fell short of numbers posted a year earlier – tumbling by double-digit percentages in both total viewers and the key demo.