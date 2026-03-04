Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > CBS
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dead Man Talking! How CBS' Newbie Anchor Tony Dokoupil's Poor Performance and Tumbling Ratings Have Him on Network's Chopping Block

cbs anchor tony dokoupil chopping block ratings slide
Source: MEGA

CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil faces the chopping block as poor performance and ratings slide fuel concern.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

CBS Evening News newbie anchor Tony Dokoupil's disastrous debut has execs already greasing the skids for his exit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The blunt assessment from inside the building? – "It's not working."

Article continues below advertisement

Ratings Crash Sparks Panic

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
CBS insiders said Tony Dokoupil's 'CBS Evening News' debut is 'not working' as January ratings hit a 25-year low.
Source: MEGA

CBS insiders said Tony Dokoupil's 'CBS Evening News' debut is 'not working' as January ratings hit a 25-year low.

Article continues below advertisement

The once-venerated newscast is on pace for the lowest January ratings in more than 25 years, with a crushing 6 percent drop in viewers from the previous year.

Behind the scenes, patience is wearing thin as the broadcast continues to lose momentum in a fiercely competitive time slot.

For the week of Jan. 26, the newscast drew 4.538million total viewers and just 623,000 in the key 25-to-54-year-old demographic – down a whopping million viewers from a year ago.

The steep drop raised eyebrows at the network's headquarters inside Black Rock – with sources claiming the end of the Dokoupil era is in sight.

"That's not noise – that's a trend," one CBS insider says flatly. "And trends get people replaced."

Despite a debut laced with on-air flubs and negative reviews, Dokoupil's show actually saw a ratings spike of 6 percent on his first night in early January.

But it still fell short of numbers posted a year earlier – tumbling by double-digit percentages in both total viewers and the key demo.

Article continues below advertisement

Third Place Spells Trouble

Article continues below advertisement
ABC's 'World News Tonight' and NBC's 'Nightly News' continued to outpace 'CBS Evening News' in total viewers and the key demo.
Source: MEGA

ABC's 'World News Tonight' and NBC's 'Nightly News' continued to outpace 'CBS Evening News' in total viewers and the key demo.

Article continues below advertisement

Even more damning, the show still ranked in a disappointing third place – far behind the numbers charted by ABC World News Tonight and NBC Nightly News.

Just as troubling, 11 Evening News staffers recently took buyouts as newly anointed editorial boss Bari Weiss desperately tries to right the ship in the network's sinking news division.

"Bari charted a course for CBS News that's very different from the one we're on now," according to an internal email to the news team.

"The Evening News has a new host and a new directive and there will be more change coming."

Article continues below advertisement

Weiss Faces Internal Revolt

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Brad Pitt plans to escalate his war with ex Angelina Jolie by spilling her dirtiest secrets.

The War For Shiloh — How Brad Pitt's 'Gloves Are Off' in His Fight to Win Back Estranged Daughter

shia labeoufs sad spiral rehab or death

EXCLUSIVE: Shia LaBeouf's Sad Spiral Exposed — And How It's Rehab or DEATH for Boozed-Up Hollywood Bad Boy

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Bari Weiss faced backlash over her leadership after reports she turned to Dokoupil following rejections from Bret Baier and Anderson Cooper.
Source: NBC/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Bari Weiss faced backlash over her leadership after reports she turned to Dokoupil following rejections from Bret Baier and Anderson Cooper.

Weiss has been blasted for taking a hard right in the network's political coverage and some staffers say they fear it's her way or the highway.

"It feels right now like if we offer feedback, alternatives, or constructive criticism that we are asking for targets on our backs," said a source.

The beleaguered news chief was also blasted for settling on Dokoupil – after reportedly being rebuffed by Fox's Bret Baier and CNN's Anderson Cooper.

As one insider said: "Looks like Bari is now rummaging through the bargain bin of personalities in tapping Dokoupil as the new face of the Evening News."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.