The War For Shiloh — How Brad Pitt's 'Gloves Are Off' in His Fight to Win Back Estranged Daughter
March 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Desperate to win back his beloved daughter Shiloh, a furious Brad Pitt plans to escalate his war with ex Angelina Jolie by spilling her dirtiest secrets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
With Jolie set to flee America soon with the former couple's six kids, sources said the F1 heartthrob plans to fight for Shiloh before losing her forever.
Brad Plots Public Revenge
The insider said: "Brad knows his legal options are limited, but he's not going to let this pass without taking some type of action.
"He's crushed by the way Angie has poisoned Shiloh and the other kids against him.
"Going public with his side of the story – by exposing Angelina's awful behavior towards him and others – won't bring Shiloh back, but at least it'll bring Brad some type of revenge.
"The poor guy is at his lowest ebb and desperate times call for desperate measures."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Pitt was ditched by Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox years ago and he blames Jolie, 50.
Shiloh Rift Breaks Brad
According to their divorce agreement, Angie will be free to move outside the U.S. when all six kids turn 18, which will happen in July on the twins' birthday.
Sources said Pitt, 62, is especially fond of Shiloh – and that move will break his heart. The two were once inseparable, but she filed legal papers to remove "Pitt" from her last name on her 18th birthday in May 2024.
"In many ways, Brad can't wait to see Angelina's back," said an insider.
"But her leaving with Shiloh is like a hammer blow. It's a savage realization that he's losing something way more than just money and property. It's his own flesh and blood."
Gloves Off in Custody War
The insider added: "At this point, he feels he has nothing to lose by airing his truth about Angelina and the real reasons things turned so toxic.
"The only way he'll stop is if Angelina fixes things between him and the kids, especially when it comes to Shiloh.
"The word's gone out that he's ready to take the gloves off. Brad won't sit back and watch Angie waltz off into the sunset without a fight."