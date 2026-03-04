The War For Shiloh — How Brad Pitt's 'Gloves Are Off' in His Fight to Win Back Estranged Daughter

The insider said: "Brad knows his legal options are limited, but he's not going to let this pass without taking some type of action.

"He's crushed by the way Angie has poisoned Shiloh and the other kids against him.

"Going public with his side of the story – by exposing Angelina's awful behavior towards him and others – won't bring Shiloh back, but at least it'll bring Brad some type of revenge.

"The poor guy is at his lowest ebb and desperate times call for desperate measures."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Pitt was ditched by Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox years ago and he blames Jolie, 50.