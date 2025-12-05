Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Drawing on Agony of Brad Pitt Divorce and Endless Winery Court Battle' for New Female Gangster Role

Split photos of Brad Pitt an Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's pain from her divorce from Brad Pitt may be a big help in her new role.

Dec. 5 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie is drawing on the turmoil of her long-running divorce from Brad Pitt and the bitter court battle over their French winery as she takes on a brutal new role as a mother-turned-gangster in the upcoming thriller Sunny, according to industry insiders who tell RadarOnline.com the actress is channeling "years of accumulated agony" into her performance.

Sunny places mom-of-six Jolie, 50, in the role of a woman fighting to protect her two sons from an abusive drug lord, only to be given hours to plan a final escape after a devastating incident.

Jolie Is 'Not Holding Back'

Split photos of Brad Pitt an Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie is said to be drawing from her painful divorce and legal battles as she prepares for her role in 'Sunny.'

The film, directed by Eva Sørhaug, is based on a script by William Day Frank, and marks Jolie's first major on-screen transformation since her acclaimed portrayal of Maria Callas in Maria, and comes as her protracted legal fight with Pitt, 61, over their formerly jointly-owned Château Miraval vineyard in France continues into its fourth year.

A production source said the film's themes had an unmistakable echo of Jolie's private battles.

They added: "Angelina has carried a lot of pain through the divorce and the winery fight, and you can feel that in her latest work. She is channeling everything in her past, from the divorce from Brad and their Château battle, and she has not been holding back in the way it will come out in her performance."

Another source close to the development of Sunny said Jolie had entered the role with "the weariness and buried fury of someone who has spent years in courtrooms fighting for her children and her dignity."

They added: "The emotional intensity she brings is not manufactured."

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

The film cast her as a mother fighting to save her sons from a violent drug lord.

Mark Fasano from the film's producers Nickel City Pictures, said: "People are going to be shocked by what she brings with this riveting character. This violent world that Eva and Angelina have crafted is grounded in survival and family led by a mother doing anything and everything within her power to protect her two boys."

Another source added Jolie's performance was "rooted in survival and maternal devotion."

Jolie Lied to Snag Film Role

Photo of Angelina Jolie in 'Maria'
Source: NETFLIX

Jolie previously earned acclaim for playing Maria Callas in 'Maria.'

Jolie's previous project, Maria, earned widespread acclaim and award nominations earlier this year. She later admitted she had lied to its director, Pablo Larraín, about her singing abilities to secure the role of the opera icon.

Jolie said: "I had never sung. I had somebody once tell me I couldn't sing or be a little dismissive when I was singing once, and it really shut me down. I never told anybody, but it was part of my life that I just blocked.

"And then when Pablo asked me to do this and asked me if I could sing, I lied... obviously, nobody can sing like Maria. No one. But I'll do my best."

Jolie has also recalled discovering the limits of that bluff coming to light during her first vocal lesson for the film.

She said: "I made the mistake in the beginning of thinking, when he asked me to sing a little, 'I like movie singing.' "I could sing a bit, I guess. I very quickly realized that you can't fake singing opera.

"Not that I wanted to fake sing anything, but I didn't really think I was going to be asked to actually sing."

She added the experience overwhelmed her: "He said, 'Take a deep breath and then start to make sounds' – I started crying."

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

The movie star realized during her first vocal lesson that opera could not be faked.

As production on Sunny continues, Jolie is said to be being encouraged by its makers to "mine the rawest parts of herself."

A source claimed: "Every take feels like she is excavating something she has lived through. It's uncomfortable sometimes – but powerful."

