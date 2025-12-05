EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Drawing on Agony of Brad Pitt Divorce and Endless Winery Court Battle' for New Female Gangster Role

The film, directed by Eva Sørhaug, is based on a script by William Day Frank, and marks Jolie's first major on-screen transformation since her acclaimed portrayal of Maria Callas in Maria, and comes as her protracted legal fight with Pitt, 61, over their formerly jointly-owned Château Miraval vineyard in France continues into its fourth year.

A production source said the film's themes had an unmistakable echo of Jolie's private battles.

They added: "Angelina has carried a lot of pain through the divorce and the winery fight, and you can feel that in her latest work. She is channeling everything in her past, from the divorce from Brad and their Château battle, and she has not been holding back in the way it will come out in her performance."

Another source close to the development of Sunny said Jolie had entered the role with "the weariness and buried fury of someone who has spent years in courtrooms fighting for her children and her dignity."

They added: "The emotional intensity she brings is not manufactured."