EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Left 'Mentally Drained' by Brutal $500M Winery Battle Against Brad Pitt — With the Actor and His Legal Team 'Out for Blood'
Nov. 29 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Vengeful Angelina Jolie continues to wage war with Brad Pitt nine years after their bitter split – and RadarOnline.com can reveal that the endless turmoil threatens to blow up her future as she fears facing financial ruin.
The mom of six, 50, reached a divorce settlement with Pitt in 2024 after a costly eight-year battle. But the feuding exes are still forking out big bucks for legal eagles after Pitt, 61, slapped the Maleficent star with a lawsuit over her 2021 deal to sell her share of their $500 million French estate, Château Miraval.
Legal Nightmare Causing 'Trauma'
"The longer this case goes on the more anxiety and trauma it causes Angelina, especially as she's got so much to lose," revealed an insider. "Brad and his pit-bull lawyers are out for blood, she knows that, so the very real prospect of total financial ruin keeps her up night after night."
"She's totally committed to fighting this case with everything she's got. There's no other choice, but it's costing a fortune and draining her mentally."
In his suit, the F1 heartthrob alleged Jolie acted unlawfully, claiming she violated a prior agreement that neither one would sell the sprawling French property without mutual agreement.
The pair has traded blows back and forth in legal filings, with the actress accusing her ex of "waging an addictive war against" her ever since their split.
Angie has also insisted that she was well within her rights to pocket $64million from the sale of Château Miraval, where the former lovebirds tied the knot in 2014.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jolie is also exploring options for a move overseas as she's keen to build a new life abroad with her kids: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17.
Adding to the acrimony between the former A-list couple, the youngsters have all sided with Angie since the divorce, although Brad privately maintains they've been poisoned against him by his spiteful ex.
Sticking Close To Her Children As The Nightmare Drags On
Adds the insider: "People have this perception of Angelina as this cold-hearted ice queen but she's showing a real vulnerability right now as this Château Miraval case comes to a head.
"She's sticking tight to her kids and trying to power through all the upheaval, but the longer it goes on, the more demoralized and vulnerable she feels."