Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Left 'Mentally Drained' by Brutal $500M Winery Battle Against Brad Pitt — With the Actor and His Legal Team 'Out for Blood'

Angelina Jolie has been left 'mentally drained' by her $500M winery battle with Brad Pitt and his legal team.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie has been left 'mentally drained' by her $500M winery battle with Brad Pitt and his legal team.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 29 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Vengeful Angelina Jolie continues to wage war with Brad Pitt nine years after their bitter split – and RadarOnline.com can reveal that the endless turmoil threatens to blow up her future as she fears facing financial ruin.

The mom of six, 50, reached a divorce settlement with Pitt in 2024 after a costly eight-year battle. But the feuding exes are still forking out big bucks for legal eagles after Pitt, 61, slapped the Maleficent star with a lawsuit over her 2021 deal to sell her share of their $500 million French estate, Château Miraval.

Article continues below advertisement

Legal Nightmare Causing 'Trauma'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Brad Pitt's $500million Château Miraval lawsuit has left Angelina Jolie facing mounting anxiety and costs.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's $500million Château Miraval lawsuit has left Angelina Jolie facing mounting anxiety and costs.

Article continues below advertisement

"The longer this case goes on the more anxiety and trauma it causes Angelina, especially as she's got so much to lose," revealed an insider. "Brad and his pit-bull lawyers are out for blood, she knows that, so the very real prospect of total financial ruin keeps her up night after night."

"She's totally committed to fighting this case with everything she's got. There's no other choice, but it's costing a fortune and draining her mentally."

In his suit, the F1 heartthrob alleged Jolie acted unlawfully, claiming she violated a prior agreement that neither one would sell the sprawling French property without mutual agreement.

The pair has traded blows back and forth in legal filings, with the actress accusing her ex of "waging an addictive war against" her ever since their split.

Article continues below advertisement
Jolie insisted her sale of Château Miraval was legitimate despite Pitt's ongoing legal challenge.
Source: MEGA

Jolie insisted her sale of Château Miraval was legitimate despite Pitt's ongoing legal challenge.

Article continues below advertisement

Angie has also insisted that she was well within her rights to pocket $64million from the sale of Château Miraval, where the former lovebirds tied the knot in 2014.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jolie is also exploring options for a move overseas as she's keen to build a new life abroad with her kids: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17.

Adding to the acrimony between the former A-list couple, the youngsters have all sided with Angie since the divorce, although Brad privately maintains they've been poisoned against him by his spiteful ex.

Article continues below advertisement

Sticking Close To Her Children As The Nightmare Drags On

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Cher allows A.E. Edwards 'secret flings' in a bizarre arrangement with her 39-year-old younger lover.

EXCLUSIVE: Cher, 79, Allows Boytoy A.E. Edwards 'To Have Secret Flings' — Inside the Diva's Bizarre Arrangement With 39-year-old Lover

alec baldwin spiraling hamptons crash friends fear meltdown

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin 'Spiraling' After Hamptons Car Wreck — Friends Fearing a 'Major Meltdown' as Hilaria Marriage Drama Explodes

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie mentally drained m winery war brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Jolie is leaning on her children for support amid her draining court battle with Brad Pitt.

Adds the insider: "People have this perception of Angelina as this cold-hearted ice queen but she's showing a real vulnerability right now as this Château Miraval case comes to a head.

"She's sticking tight to her kids and trying to power through all the upheaval, but the longer it goes on, the more demoralized and vulnerable she feels."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.