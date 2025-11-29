EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Left 'Mentally Drained' by Brutal $500M Winery Battle Against Brad Pitt — With the Actor and His Legal Team 'Out for Blood'

"The longer this case goes on the more anxiety and trauma it causes Angelina, especially as she's got so much to lose," revealed an insider. "Brad and his pit-bull lawyers are out for blood, she knows that, so the very real prospect of total financial ruin keeps her up night after night."

"She's totally committed to fighting this case with everything she's got. There's no other choice, but it's costing a fortune and draining her mentally."

In his suit, the F1 heartthrob alleged Jolie acted unlawfully, claiming she violated a prior agreement that neither one would sell the sprawling French property without mutual agreement.

The pair has traded blows back and forth in legal filings, with the actress accusing her ex of "waging an addictive war against" her ever since their split.