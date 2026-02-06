Angelina Jolie's Great Escape! How Frazzled Actress is Set to Flee L.A. As Soon As Her Youngest Kids Turn 18
Feb. 6 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
For years, Angelina Jolie has talked about feeling trapped in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Because of her custody agreement with ex Brad Pitt, she and their six kids needed to stay close to the actor, 62, for as long as they were minors.
"I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave," the 50-year-old vowed in 2024, speaking wistfully of spending time in Cambodia, where she adopted her eldest son, Maddox, 24, and roaming the world.
Finally Escaping Toxic L.A.
"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she explained, saying her native L.A. lacked "humanity."
With her youngest, twins Vivienne and Knox, turning 18 on July 12, sources told RadarOnline.com the Eternals star is finally making her move. "L.A. is a toxic environment for her," said an insider. "But now the end is in sight, she's excited and energized."
Indeed, the six-bed, 10-bath Beaux Arts mansion she bought for $24.5 million in 2017 – amid her messy divorce from Pitt – is reportedly being shown to pre-qualified buyers with big bucks.
Winery Lawsuit Drains Finances
She may need the cash.
While the insider said Pitt is "resigned" to Angelina moving the family abroad, the F1 actor has no intention of ceasing his legal battle with his ex.
Since 2022, the two have been fighting over the French winery they co-owned, Chateau Miraval, and the legality of Jolie selling her share.
"He's adamant that wherever Angie lands in the world, he'll continue to go hard on her in the courts," said the insider, noting: "She's watching every dime these days. Colossal legal bills are a massive ongoing worry."