Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

Angelina Jolie's Great Escape! How Frazzled Actress is Set to Flee L.A. As Soon As Her Youngest Kids Turn 18

angelina jolies great escape frazzled actress flee la
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's great escape centers on plans to flee L.A. as the frazzled actress looks toward a major life shift.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

For years, Angelina Jolie has talked about feeling trapped in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal. Because of her custody agreement with ex Brad Pitt, she and their six kids needed to stay close to the actor, 62, for as long as they were minors.

"I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave," the 50-year-old vowed in 2024, speaking wistfully of spending time in Cambodia, where she adopted her eldest son, Maddox, 24, and roaming the world.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Finally Escaping Toxic L.A.

Article continues below advertisement
Brad Pitt remains locked in a legal fight as sources said Angelina Jolie prepares to leave L.A. once twins Vivienne and Knox turn 18.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt remains locked in a legal fight as sources said Angelina Jolie prepares to leave L.A. once twins Vivienne and Knox turn 18.

Article continues below advertisement

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she explained, saying her native L.A. lacked "humanity."

With her youngest, twins Vivienne and Knox, turning 18 on July 12, sources told RadarOnline.com the Eternals star is finally making her move. "L.A. is a toxic environment for her," said an insider. "But now the end is in sight, she's excited and energized."

Indeed, the six-bed, 10-bath Beaux Arts mansion she bought for $24.5 million in 2017 – amid her messy divorce from Pitt – is reportedly being shown to pre-qualified buyers with big bucks.

Article continues below advertisement

Winery Lawsuit Drains Finances

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
brad pitt george clooney ditch sex symbol status nearing

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and George Clooney Simultaneously Ditch Sex Symbol Status As They Advance Toward 70

Nicole Kidman has been warned to shut down Keith Urban's 'desperate' bid to win her back.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Warned to Shut Down Keith Urban's 'Desperate' Bid to Woo Her Back

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Jolie is showing her Chateau Miraval-era mansion to buyers as she plans a move abroad.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Jolie is showing her Chateau Miraval-era mansion to buyers as she plans a move abroad.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

She may need the cash.

While the insider said Pitt is "resigned" to Angelina moving the family abroad, the F1 actor has no intention of ceasing his legal battle with his ex.

Since 2022, the two have been fighting over the French winery they co-owned, Chateau Miraval, and the legality of Jolie selling her share.

"He's adamant that wherever Angie lands in the world, he'll continue to go hard on her in the courts," said the insider, noting: "She's watching every dime these days. Colossal legal bills are a massive ongoing worry."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.