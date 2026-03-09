Your tip
Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Destroys Bari Weiss and '60 Minutes' Over 'Deceptive Edits' to Pete Hegseth Interview — Accuses Network Of 'Misleading' Viewers

Megyn Kelly went nuclear over the deceptive editing.

March 9 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly has ripped CBS News chief Bari Weiss and 60 Minutes for "making deceptive edits" in an interview with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 55-year-old shared how it appeared Hegseth was responding to a question about whether Israel dragged the United States into war with Iran, then played the unedited interview, in which the new magazine's edit showed something entirely different was being asked by correspondent Major Garrett.

Megyn Kelly Fumes Over '60 Minutes' Editing in Pete Hegseth Interview

Kelly opened her show on March 8 to lay into '60 Minutes' deceptive editing.

"He did not ask anything about Bibi Netanyahu or Israel, nor did then Pete go on to rehabilitate anything in response to Israel," Kelly raged about Garrett's question that appeared on the show's March 8 telecast.

The conservative mouthpiece went on to explain she and her team reviewed the full, unedited interview with Hegseth "in full."

"It's notable how the Q&A you saw never mentioned Israel at all. Only someone at CBS tried to go back and change the question to make it about Israel, such that the answer would then rehabilitate Israel, which isn't what actually happened," Kelly fumed.

Pete Hegseth Given a Totally Different Question Than What Aired

The question Hegseth was posed was altered in the '60 Minutes' televised version.

The actual question posed to Hegseth involved Kelly herself, as well as other MAGA faithful who have spoken out against the military action in Iran.

Instead of asking about Israel, Garrett said to the Donald Trump cabinet member, "You mentioned America First. Some who identify with that movement, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, have said from their perspective, this isn't an America First campaign. Do you want to address that criticism?"

"All I know is I'm in the room every day, and I see how President Trump operates and what he's putting first, and it's America, Americans, and American interests at every level," was the response Hegseth gave, the same as what appeared on 60 minutes, with no mention in his far lengthier reply about the Iran mission regarding Israel.

Megyn Kelly Goes in Hard on 'Pro-Israel' Bari Weiss

Weiss was hired to bring a balance back to CBS News after its liberal slant.

Kelly seethed, "They do not give a s--t about misleading you over at CBS. The old CBS or the new CBS, which has a brand-new agenda. The left will tell you that it's pro-MAGA. It's not pro MAGA. Trust me. Watch two minutes of the evening news or the morning news. It is not pro-MAGA at all. But it is pro-Israel."

“What kind of f------ b------- is this? Honestly," she added.

Kelly continued about CBS News' controversial new "anti-woke" chief, "Bari Weiss has finally achieved her dream of running a news network that will be entirely pro-Israel."

"This is not just me saying this. Everybody all over the internet who's been watching CBS is noting how unfair their coverage is on this. It is not fair and balanced at all," Kelly noted about Weiss' mandate to bring more "balance" back to the news division after its hard left swing.

Donald Trump Previously Sued '60 Minutes' for Deceptive Editing

Donald Trump successfully sued '60 Minutes' and CBS for deceptive editing regarding a Kamala Harris interview.

"This is ridiculous. It's Welcome to the new CBS. Same as the old CBS. deceptive editing, deceptive manipulations meant to push their own agenda," Kelly huffed.

Kellyn also noted 60 Minutes now posts its full, unedited interviews online after the show's powers-that-be edited a 2024 interview with then-Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris. They inserted a different answer to a question about Middle East foreign policy, making her look less scatterbrained and more coherent than in her actual reply.

Trump ended up suing the show for $2 billion for "consumer deception" in their editing, as the interview aired two weeks ahead of the 2024 presidential election, which he went on to win.

CBS' parent company, Paramount, settled the suit with Trump for $16million in July 2025.

