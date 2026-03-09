Megyn Kelly Destroys Bari Weiss and '60 Minutes' Over 'Deceptive Edits' to Pete Hegseth Interview — Accuses Network Of 'Misleading' Viewers

The 55-year-old shared how it appeared Hegseth was responding to a question about whether Israel dragged the United States into war with Iran , then played the unedited interview, in which the new magazine's edit showed something entirely different was being asked by correspondent Major Garrett.

Megyn Kelly has ripped CBS News chief Bari Weiss and 60 Minutes for "making deceptive edits" in an interview with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's notable how the Q&A you saw never mentioned Israel at all. Only someone at CBS tried to go back and change the question to make it about Israel, such that the answer would then rehabilitate Israel, which isn't what actually happened," Kelly fumed.

The conservative mouthpiece went on to explain she and her team reviewed the full, unedited interview with Hegseth "in full."

"He did not ask anything about Bibi Netanyahu or Israel, nor did then Pete go on to rehabilitate anything in response to Israel," Kelly raged about Garrett's question that appeared on the show's March 8 telecast.

"All I know is I'm in the room every day, and I see how President Trump operates and what he's putting first, and it's America, Americans, and American interests at every level," was the response Hegseth gave, the same as what appeared on 60 minutes, with no mention in his far lengthier reply about the Iran mission regarding Israel.

Instead of asking about Israel, Garrett said to the Donald Trump cabinet member, "You mentioned America First. Some who identify with that movement, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson , Candace Owens , Marjorie Taylor Greene , have said from their perspective, this isn't an America First campaign. Do you want to address that criticism?"

The actual question posed to Hegseth involved Kelly herself, as well as other MAGA faithful who have spoken out against the military action in Iran.

Kelly seethed, "They do not give a s--t about misleading you over at CBS. The old CBS or the new CBS, which has a brand-new agenda. The left will tell you that it's pro-MAGA. It's not pro MAGA. Trust me. Watch two minutes of the evening news or the morning news. It is not pro-MAGA at all. But it is pro-Israel."

“What kind of f------ b------- is this? Honestly," she added.

Kelly continued about CBS News' controversial new "anti-woke" chief, "Bari Weiss has finally achieved her dream of running a news network that will be entirely pro-Israel."

"This is not just me saying this. Everybody all over the internet who's been watching CBS is noting how unfair their coverage is on this. It is not fair and balanced at all," Kelly noted about Weiss' mandate to bring more "balance" back to the news division after its hard left swing.