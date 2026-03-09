Twisted Secrets of Chris Watts Revealed — 'Mother Figure' Pen Pal Lifts Lid on Sick Fetishes That Drove Him to Murder His Own Family

Crime author Cherlyn Cadle took special interest in Watts, trying to understand what led the devoted father to destroy his family and his life. So the 72-year-old began exchanging letters with him, and while the exchanges started cordial, before long, Watts was sharing his sexualized details and desires with her.

"He told me dark, sexual things that he did with his mistress," Cadle told the Daily Mail, referring to Watts' secret lover Nichol Kessinger. ''There were a lot of things you wouldn't tell your mother, but he told me."

Cadle said Watts boasted he and Kessinger had s-- three to four times a day, describing his libido as "insatiable." He also said they would have phone s-- for hours, and she sent him nude photos.

Above all, Kessinger would perform s-- acts his wife wouldn't.

"A lot of it is stuff I just won't repeat," Cadle explained. "But his relationship with her was very sexual, very twisted, very mixed up. And that's part of why I believe he did what he did."