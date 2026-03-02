Kelly Osbourne 'Struggling with Grief' as Reality Star hits back at 'Cruel' and 'Dehumanzing' Comments Sparked by Latest Backlash over Shockingly-Thin Appearance

Kelly and mom Sharon Osbourne, 73, picked up Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of late rocker father Ozzy Osbourne, but once again her slender figure and gaunt-looking face grabbed the headlines and became the talk of social media.

The reality star hit back by releasing a statement on her Instagram, writing: "There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something.

"Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.

"None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character."