Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

Kelly Osbourne 'Struggling with Grief' as Reality Star hits back at 'Cruel' and 'Dehumanzing' Comments Sparked by Latest Backlash over Shockingly-Thin Appearance

picture of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne has taken to social media to blasts critics of her skinny appearance she displayed at the Brit Awards,

March 2 2026, Updated 10:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kelly Osbourne's shockingly-thin appearance could be linked to grief, pals of the reality star have claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kelly, 41, has caused further concern for her well-being after displaying her tiny frame at The Brit Awards on Saturday, British music's biggest night of the year.

Article continues below advertisement

'Kicking Me While I'm Down'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly says critics are 'harming' her while she grieves her late father.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly and mom Sharon Osbourne, 73, picked up Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of late rocker father Ozzy Osbourne, but once again her slender figure and gaunt-looking face grabbed the headlines and became the talk of social media.

The reality star hit back by releasing a statement on her Instagram, writing: "There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something.

"Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.

"None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character."

Article continues below advertisement

'Disgusting Human Beings!'

picture of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly laid into trolls a week previously, saying 'no one deserves this sort of abuse!'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly, 41, said she is "currently going through the hardest time in (her) life" and "should not even have to defend (herself)."

"But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way!" she concluded.

Kelly wore a figure-hugging, black, floor-length gown as she posed alongside the former America’s Got Talent judge, 73, on the red carpet in Manchester on Saturday night. Less than a week prior to her Brit Awards appearance, Kelly addressed critics for attacking her thinner appearance.

She wrote: "Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories February 23 alongside a screenshot of a negative comment from an online hater.

"No one deserves this sort of abuse!"

Article continues below advertisement

picture of kelly osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly's much changed appearance could be down to dealing with grief, claims source.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Demi Moore

Demi Moore Sparks Fresh Concern Over 'Skinnier-Than-Ever' Appearance at Actor Awards — 'Food Must Be Very Expensive in L.A.'

J. Lo has dumped Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, axing a film deal with the 'Not-So-Dynamic' duo.

EXCLUSIVE: J. Lo Now Dumping Matt Damon AND Ben Affleck — As She Axes Film Deal With 'Not-So-Dynamic' Duo

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly is a shadow of her former self according to sources, who claim the loss of her father has hit her hard.

An source told The Daily Mail: "Kelly used to be the loudest person in the room, always giving her opinion, but now she's very shy and comes across anxious, you can see she’s just holding herself together.

"Sharon seems in a much better place. But it's clear Kelly is still dealing with a lot of grief," said another source.

Watching Kelly and Sharon giving their speech at the ceremony on Saturday, body language expert Inbaal Honigman says Kelly is "emotionally exhausted."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly appears 'emotionally exhausted' claims body language expert.

She told the Dally Star: "Kelly guides Sharon towards, her face pale and ashen. Sharon seems to struggle to focus at first, briefly acknowledging people around her, while Kelly gently takes control holding her mother by the arm and leading her forward."

"Focused on the task at hand, Kelly’s expression is stricken and drained, almost entirely devoid of emotion. Her downcast face suggests she has no tears left. She has grieved deeply and so publicly that she appears emotionally exhausted. Even when Kelly attempts a smile, it barely lifts her features."

She added: "Kelly’s half-smile reveals a swirl of emotions. She seems torn between sorrow and warmth, unsure whether to lean fully into her sadness or allow herself to feel the happiness in the memories, perhaps experiencing both at once.

"That half-smile suggests that, for now, half-happiness is all she can manage."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.