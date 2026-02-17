EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Sparks 'Size 0 Hospitalization' Alert As She Can 'No Longer Eat' Amid Grief Over Dad Ozzy's Death
Feb. 17 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne has sparked fears of a "size-zero hospitalization" crisis after being left unable to eat in the wake of her father Ozzy Osbourne's death – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the 41-year-old is "running on empty" as she supports her grieving mother Sharon Osbourne.
Osbourne appeared alongside Sharon, 73, at the Grammy Awards – their first major red carpet since Ozzy died in July aged 76 following a heart attack after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, pneumonia, and sepsis.
Kelly Osbourne Looks 'Exhausted Emotionally'
During the In Memoriam segment, in which Post Malone paid tribute to the Black Sabbath frontman, both women were visibly emotional.
Kelly told reporters she was feeling "pretty emotional" attending without her father and stressed that the night was about solidarity.
"It's just as much about my mum as it is about my dad, and we're here to support her through it," Kelly said at the time.
Behind the glamour of her and her mom's black gowns, sources said the strain is profound.
"The loss of Ozzy has shaken all of them, but it's Kelly and Sharon who seem to be carrying the heaviest emotional weight," an insider claimed. "Everyone in the family is grieving, of course, but those two were completely intertwined with him on a daily basis. Without him there, it's like the ground has shifted beneath their feet.
"They're both extremely vulnerable right now. Friends who've stood by them for decades say they've never witnessed them this worn down – not during scandals, not during health battles, not during any of the chaos they've weathered before. This is different. The spark people associate with them has dimmed. They look exhausted, emotionally and physically."
'She Lost Her Daddy, She Can't Eat Right Now'
"Grief has hollowed them out in a way that's hard to describe," the source noted. "They're trying to function, to show up, to be strong in public, but behind closed doors, it's clear how much they're struggling. People close to them are deeply concerned because they've never seen Kelly and Sharon this drained or this fragile."
Concern has intensified around Kelly's dramatic weight loss.
Eight years after losing 85 pounds following gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, she has grown noticeably thinner in recent months.
Responding to a fan online who called her "stunning" and asked for weight-loss advice, Kelly wrote: "Honestly, it's not fun. I had to lose my dad to get this skinny. (I) hate it."
In a separate video addressing criticism over her skinny frame, Kelly fumed at trolls: "My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can… to all those people, f--- off."
In another post, she added, "You say I look ill. Well, I am ill right now, my life is completely flipped upside down."
Sharon spoke candidly in December, saying of her daughter: "She lost her daddy, she can't eat right now."
The family matriarch, who previously used Ozempic but stopped due to side effects, has also appeared markedly thinner.
"They were both on the slimmer side even before Ozzy died," our source said. "But since July, there's been a noticeable and ongoing drop in weight that hasn't really stabilized. It's not a deliberate transformation or some new regime – it's something that's happened alongside the shock and sorrow."
Fears of Medical Intervention as Grief Deepens
The insider added, "People might look at it and assume it's about image or pressure, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Neither of them is focused on appearances right now. The weight loss is a byproduct of sleepless nights, stress, and the kind of grief that completely knocks your appetite out from under you.
"This isn't about chasing a certain dress size. It's about heartbreak. When you're that emotionally overwhelmed, food becomes an afterthought. For them, the physical changes are simply reflecting how deeply they're hurting."
Another source described the situation in starker terms.
"There is a very real anxiety among people around them that this could escalate into something medically serious," they noted. "It's no longer just a cosmetic issue or a passing phase of grief. When you see how thin they've both become, it crosses into worrying territory.
"Kelly and Sharon are both down to what would be considered a size 0, and that's prompted quiet conversations behind the scenes about whether professional intervention might eventually be necessary. The word 'hospitalization' has been whispered, not dramatically, but out of genuine concern for their physical well-being."
The insider added, "But the difficulty is that no one feels comfortable confronting them head-on. The emotions are still so raw after Ozzy's death that raising the subject risks seeming insensitive or accusatory. Friends and family are walking on eggshells, torn between respecting their grief and fearing that staying silent could allow the situation to worsen."
Kelly, who welcomed son Sidney in 2022 with partner Sid Wilson, has spoken about the depth of her loss on The Osbournes podcast.
"I didn't know I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much," she said.
Meanwhile, Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne, 40, has been described as a "rock" for the family.