EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Sparks 'Size 0 Hospitalization' Alert As She Can 'No Longer Eat' Amid Grief Over Dad Ozzy's Death

During the In Memoriam segment, in which Post Malone paid tribute to the Black Sabbath frontman, both women were visibly emotional.

Kelly told reporters she was feeling "pretty emotional" attending without her father and stressed that the night was about solidarity.

"It's just as much about my mum as it is about my dad, and we're here to support her through it," Kelly said at the time.

Behind the glamour of her and her mom's black gowns, sources said the strain is profound.

"The loss of Ozzy has shaken all of them, but it's Kelly and Sharon who seem to be carrying the heaviest emotional weight," an insider claimed. "Everyone in the family is grieving, of course, but those two were completely intertwined with him on a daily basis. Without him there, it's like the ground has shifted beneath their feet.

"They're both extremely vulnerable right now. Friends who've stood by them for decades say they've never witnessed them this worn down – not during scandals, not during health battles, not during any of the chaos they've weathered before. This is different. The spark people associate with them has dimmed. They look exhausted, emotionally and physically."