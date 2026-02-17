Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kelly Osbourne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Sparks 'Size 0 Hospitalization' Alert As She Can 'No Longer Eat' Amid Grief Over Dad Ozzy's Death

Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne continues to leave fans worried for her health.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kelly Osbourne has sparked fears of a "size-zero hospitalization" crisis after being left unable to eat in the wake of her father Ozzy Osbourne's death – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the 41-year-old is "running on empty" as she supports her grieving mother Sharon Osbourne.

Osbourne appeared alongside Sharon, 73, at the Grammy Awards – their first major red carpet since Ozzy died in July aged 76 following a heart attack after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, pneumonia, and sepsis.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne Looks 'Exhausted Emotionally'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kelly,Jack and Sharon Osbourne
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

The 'In Memoriam' segment at the Grammys featured a tribute to the Black Sabbath frontman.

During the In Memoriam segment, in which Post Malone paid tribute to the Black Sabbath frontman, both women were visibly emotional.

Kelly told reporters she was feeling "pretty emotional" attending without her father and stressed that the night was about solidarity.

"It's just as much about my mum as it is about my dad, and we're here to support her through it," Kelly said at the time.

Behind the glamour of her and her mom's black gowns, sources said the strain is profound.

"The loss of Ozzy has shaken all of them, but it's Kelly and Sharon who seem to be carrying the heaviest emotional weight," an insider claimed. "Everyone in the family is grieving, of course, but those two were completely intertwined with him on a daily basis. Without him there, it's like the ground has shifted beneath their feet.

"They're both extremely vulnerable right now. Friends who've stood by them for decades say they've never witnessed them this worn down – not during scandals, not during health battles, not during any of the chaos they've weathered before. This is different. The spark people associate with them has dimmed. They look exhausted, emotionally and physically."

Article continues below advertisement

'She Lost Her Daddy, She Can't Eat Right Now'

Photo of Kelly Osbourne and Yungblud
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Insiders have expressed concern that Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss has reached a 'size-zero' crisis level.

"Grief has hollowed them out in a way that's hard to describe," the source noted. "They're trying to function, to show up, to be strong in public, but behind closed doors, it's clear how much they're struggling. People close to them are deeply concerned because they've never seen Kelly and Sharon this drained or this fragile."

Concern has intensified around Kelly's dramatic weight loss.

Eight years after losing 85 pounds following gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, she has grown noticeably thinner in recent months.

Responding to a fan online who called her "stunning" and asked for weight-loss advice, Kelly wrote: "Honestly, it's not fun. I had to lose my dad to get this skinny. (I) hate it."

In a separate video addressing criticism over her skinny frame, Kelly fumed at trolls: "My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can… to all those people, f--- off."

In another post, she added, "You say I look ill. Well, I am ill right now, my life is completely flipped upside down."

Sharon spoke candidly in December, saying of her daughter: "She lost her daddy, she can't eat right now."

The family matriarch, who previously used Ozempic but stopped due to side effects, has also appeared markedly thinner.

"They were both on the slimmer side even before Ozzy died," our source said. "But since July, there's been a noticeable and ongoing drop in weight that hasn't really stabilized. It's not a deliberate transformation or some new regime – it's something that's happened alongside the shock and sorrow."

Article continues below advertisement

Fears of Medical Intervention as Grief Deepens

Split photos Kelly and Sharon Osbourne
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT;MEGA

Sharon Osbourne confirmed in an interview that Kelly 'can’t eat right now' due to grief.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
sheriff chris nanos and nancy guthrie

EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Sheriff 'Under Immense Pressure' in Nancy Guthrie Case After Warning Search Could Last 'Several Years' Sparked Backlash

Photo of Alison Hammond and Chris Hemsworth

EXCLUSIVE: Why One TV Interviewer Has Been 'Blacklisted' by Hollywood Agents From Interviewing A-Listers After 'Horrific' Valentine's Day Segment

The insider added, "People might look at it and assume it's about image or pressure, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Neither of them is focused on appearances right now. The weight loss is a byproduct of sleepless nights, stress, and the kind of grief that completely knocks your appetite out from under you.

"This isn't about chasing a certain dress size. It's about heartbreak. When you're that emotionally overwhelmed, food becomes an afterthought. For them, the physical changes are simply reflecting how deeply they're hurting."

Another source described the situation in starker terms.

"There is a very real anxiety among people around them that this could escalate into something medically serious," they noted. "It's no longer just a cosmetic issue or a passing phase of grief. When you see how thin they've both become, it crosses into worrying territory.

"Kelly and Sharon are both down to what would be considered a size 0, and that's prompted quiet conversations behind the scenes about whether professional intervention might eventually be necessary. The word 'hospitalization' has been whispered, not dramatically, but out of genuine concern for their physical well-being."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kelly Osbourne and son Sidney
Source: @kellyosbourne/INSTAGRAM

Kelly Osbourne welcomed her first child, son Sidney, with partner Sid Wilson in late 2022.

The insider added, "But the difficulty is that no one feels comfortable confronting them head-on. The emotions are still so raw after Ozzy's death that raising the subject risks seeming insensitive or accusatory. Friends and family are walking on eggshells, torn between respecting their grief and fearing that staying silent could allow the situation to worsen."

Kelly, who welcomed son Sidney in 2022 with partner Sid Wilson, has spoken about the depth of her loss on The Osbournes podcast.

"I didn't know I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much," she said.

Meanwhile, Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne, 40, has been described as a "rock" for the family.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.