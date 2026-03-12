EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Toyboy Wedding Crisis — Diva, 79, at Center of 'No Pre-Nup' Fears as She's Spotted With Huge 'Engagement Sparkler'
March 12 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal bling-mad Cher is sparking a fresh swirl of "no pre-nup" fears after the 79-year-old singer was spotted wearing a huge "engagement sparkler" at her son Chaz Bono's wedding – prompting speculation about whether the pop icon could be heading for a surprise marriage to her much younger boyfriend.
Cher, 79, attended the ceremony as Chaz, 55, married his partner, Shara Blue Mathes, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, where guests gathered inside one of the hotel's historic ballrooms.
The singer and actress drew huge attention after appearing at the celebration wearing a large diamond ring and band, leading some attendees to wonder whether she had quietly become engaged or even married music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, 39.
Cher and Edwards have been publicly linked since late 2022, and their relationship has drawn massive scrutiny and trolling due to their four-decade age gap.
Diamond Ring Fuels Wedding Speculation
One onlooker at the wedding said the jewelry immediately caught people's attention.
They told us: "Everyone noticed the huge engagement sparkler on Cher's finger. It set off chatter straight away about whether she and Alexander had secretly taken the next step."
The source added some close to the singer were already whispering about "no pre-nup fears."
"There were jokes about a toyboy wedding crisis and whether Cher would protect her fortune with a prenup if things ever went that far," the insider said.
Other sources have said that despite the rumors sparked by the ring, the couple is not engaged.
But another insider said the speculation spread quickly among guests at the wedding reception.
They added: "People were asking if Cher had a new engagement sparkler and whether there was going to be a wedding announcement. That is why some were also talking about 'no pre-nup fears' because of the enormous wealth involved."
Cher appeared relaxed throughout the celebration, opting for a casual look rather than formal wedding attire.
She wore a star-patterned sweatsuit paired with sneakers while watching Chaz and Mathes exchange vows.
Chaz and Mathes, who have been together since 2017, were married in front of friends and family at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Chaz is Cher's eldest child and the son of singer Sonny Bono, who died in 1998.
'It's the Right Ring, for the Right Finger'
Cher confirmed her relationship with Edwards in late 2022. Edwards is a music executive and producer who shares a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with model Amber Rose.
Cher has previously spoken publicly about her affection for Edwards' child and how becoming part of the boy's life fulfilled an unusual wish.
She said on the podcast Armchair Expert: "Before I met (Alexander), I walked around my house saying, 'I want a man and a toddler.'"
The Believe hitmaker has also previously fueled engagement speculation. In 2023, she posted an image of a large teardrop-shaped diamond ring Edwards had given her as a Christmas gift, prompting widespread rumors that the pair were planning to marry.
Cher has described the diamond as the "best Christmas gift" she had ever received. She also explained why she was not wearing the ring on the traditional finger.
"(Edwards) said to me, 'You're the right girl, it's the right ring, for the right finger,'" she said.
Rumors surfaced again in December 2025, suggesting Cher and Edwards were preparing to wed, but a spokesperson for the singer dismissed the claims.
The representative said: "There (are) absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future."
Cher has previously been married twice, first to Bono and later to musician Gregg Allman, who died in 2017.