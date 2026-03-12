EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Toyboy Wedding Crisis — Diva, 79, at Center of 'No Pre-Nup' Fears as She's Spotted With Huge 'Engagement Sparkler'

Cher, 79, attended the ceremony as Chaz , 55, married his partner, Shara Blue Mathes, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, where guests gathered inside one of the hotel's historic ballrooms.

RadarOnline.com can reveal bling-mad Cher is sparking a fresh swirl of "no pre-nup" fears after the 79-year-old singer was spotted wearing a huge " engagement sparkler " at her son Chaz Bono 's wedding – prompting speculation about whether the pop icon could be heading for a surprise marriage to her much younger boyfriend.

Cher and Edwards have been publicly linked since late 2022, and their relationship has drawn massive scrutiny and trolling due to their four-decade age gap.

The singer and actress drew huge attention after appearing at the celebration wearing a large diamond ring and band, leading some attendees to wonder whether she had quietly become engaged or even married music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards , 39.

The ring triggered speculation she may have secretly gotten engaged to Alexander 'AE' Edwards

One onlooker at the wedding said the jewelry immediately caught people's attention.

They told us: "Everyone noticed the huge engagement sparkler on Cher's finger. It set off chatter straight away about whether she and Alexander had secretly taken the next step."

The source added some close to the singer were already whispering about "no pre-nup fears."

"There were jokes about a toyboy wedding crisis and whether Cher would protect her fortune with a prenup if things ever went that far," the insider said.

Other sources have said that despite the rumors sparked by the ring, the couple is not engaged.

But another insider said the speculation spread quickly among guests at the wedding reception.

They added: "People were asking if Cher had a new engagement sparkler and whether there was going to be a wedding announcement. That is why some were also talking about 'no pre-nup fears' because of the enormous wealth involved."