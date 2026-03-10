Your tip
Cher, 79, Fuels Marriage Rumors with Boytoy AE Edwards, 39, as Iconic Singer Flashes Massive Ring at Son Chaz Bono's Wedding

image of Alexander Edwards and Cher
Source: mega

Cher fuels wedding speculation with AE Edwards after wearing a large diamond cluster ring at Chaz Bono's wedding.

Profile Image

March 10 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Cher may have quietly taken the next step with her much younger partner, Alexander "AE" Edwards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 79-year-old music legend set off a wave of marriage speculation after appearing to wear a striking diamond ring, along with a band, while attending her son Chaz Bono's wedding at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 9.

Flashy Diamond Ring

image of Cher sparked speculation after showing off a large diamond ring at son Chaz Bono's wedding.
Source: mega

Cher sparked speculation after showing off a large diamond ring at son Chaz Bono's wedding.

The singer arrived at the celebration in a laid-back look, opting for a star-patterned sweatsuit paired with sneakers, according to Page Six.

But it wasn't her outfit that drew the most attention.

Instead, observers quickly noticed the prominent jewelry sparkling on her ring finger as she watched Bono exchange vows with partner Shara Blue Mathes inside one of the hotel's ballrooms.

The eye-catching piece appeared to feature multiple diamonds clustered together on a bright silver band, giving the ring an oversized, statement look.

Cher and Alexander Edwards Relationship

image of The singer attended the ceremony at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.
Source: mega

The singer attended the ceremony at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

Cher and Edwards first confirmed their relationship publicly in late 2022, quickly becoming one of the entertainment world's most talked-about couples largely due to their nearly 40-year age difference.

The superstar has repeatedly brushed off criticism about the age gap and often speaks warmly about Edwards' family, including his young son, Slash, whom the music executive shares with ex Amber Rose.

"Before I met [Edwards], I walked around my house saying, 'I want a man and a toddler,'" Cher previously joked during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast in January.

Setting the Record Straight

image of The eye-catching ring appeared to feature multiple diamonds clustered together.
Source: mega

The eye-catching ring appeared to feature multiple diamonds clustered together.

Rumors that the pair might be heading toward marriage have surfaced before. In December 2025, reports suggested the two were planning a wedding, though Cher's team quickly shut down the claims.

"There [are] absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future," a spokesperson for the star said at the time.

'Best Christmas Gift'

image of Cher and Alexander Edwards went public with their romance in 2022.
Source: mega

Cher and Alexander Edwards went public with their romance in 2022.

The speculation first intensified early in their relationship when Cher posted a photo of a massive teardrop-shaped diamond ring Edwards had gifted her, calling it the "best Christmas gift" she had ever received.

During a 2023 interview with Access Hollywood, the singer explained why the dazzling ring wasn't worn on her traditional engagement finger.

"He said to me, 'You're the right girl, it's the right ring, for the right finger,'" Cher recalled.

The pop icon has previously been married twice — first to Sonny Bono and later to Gregg Allman — but her latest appearance with a sparkling new accessory has fans once again wondering whether wedding bells could be on the horizon.

