Cher, 79, 'Set to Marry' Boytoy Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 39, Ahead of Milestone Birthday — Despite Pals' Fears Over 40-Year Age Gap and his 'Roving Eye'

And unlike her inner circle, the star remains unconcerned by the four decades that separate them, insisting she wants to "commit" to Edwards.

An insider claimed: "She has set her heart on walking down the aisle with him around the time of her landmark birthday in May. She sees her upcoming celebration at turning 80 as the perfect time for her and Alexander to seal the deal.

"Cher doesn't give a hoot about their age difference, and they're both ready to commit to each other."

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer recently gushed about how much she is in love with Edwards during a rare TV appearance.