Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

Cher, 79, 'Set to Marry' Boytoy Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 39, Ahead of Milestone Birthday — Despite Pals' Fears Over 40-Year Age Gap and his 'Roving Eye'

picture of Cher and Alexander A.E.' Edwards
Source: MEGA

Cher is ready to get married for a third time with boytoy Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, according to sources, after dating the music producer for three years.

Dec. 8 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Cher is ready to tie the knot again with her boytoy lover Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, despite concerns from pals over their 40-year age gap, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The twice-married singer, 79, is said to want to get hitched before her 80th birthday in May after dating the 39-year-old for three years.

Article continues below advertisement

Tying The Knot Before Hitting 80?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Cher and Alexander A.E.' Edwards
Source: MEGA

The 'Believe' singer feels getting hitched around her 80th birthday will be the 'perfect time,' according to insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

And unlike her inner circle, the star remains unconcerned by the four decades that separate them, insisting she wants to "commit" to Edwards.

An insider claimed: "She has set her heart on walking down the aisle with him around the time of her landmark birthday in May. She sees her upcoming celebration at turning 80 as the perfect time for her and Alexander to seal the deal.

"Cher doesn't give a hoot about their age difference, and they're both ready to commit to each other."

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer recently gushed about how much she is in love with Edwards during a rare TV appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

picture of Cher and Alexander A.E.' Edwards
Source: MEGA

Cher's pals are concerned by the pair 40-year age gap and Edwards' 'roving eye.'

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger. I just love him. I think he's beautiful and he's really talented."

Asked about attacks online about their 40-year age difference, she said: "They're not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us. We just have a blast."

Cher also shared she enjoys spending time with Edwards' six-year-old son, Slash, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, who famously used to date Kanye West before he married his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The iconic hitmaker described the youngster as "smart, funny," and "a delight."

"I used to say, 'God, give me a toddler and a man,'" she revealed, before saying she got "exactly" what she asked for.

Article continues below advertisement

'Secret Affairs' Are O.K. — Providing They Are 'Discreet'

picture of Cher and Alexander A.E.' Edwards
Source: MEGA

The couple have a unique arrangement – Cher lets Edwards have 'secret affairs.'

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Dick Van Dyke

Hollywood Icon Dick Van Dyke Reveals the Two Vices he Quit in Order to Reach 100 — 'It's Why I'm Still Here'

photo of Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone Sparks Health Concerns: 'Rocky' Legend Relies on a Cane for First Time in Public Following Decades of 'Injuries' From Doing His Own Stunts

Article continues below advertisement

Over the past three years, the two have regularly enjoyed glamorous outings, as they both love fashion and socializing.

Edwards lives with Cher at her 13,000-square-foot Italian Renaissance-style mansion in Malibu.

However, as Radar revealed earlier this month, Cher allows Edwards to have "secret flings" as long as he's discreet about them.

A source said: "If he wants to have fun on the side, Cher's just about okay with that. She's a pragmatist and figures it's better to let him do his thing so long as he always comes back to her."

In exchange, Edwards, who has irked the performer's pals over his "roving eye," gets to live like a king on the diva's dime.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Cher and Alexander A.E.' Edwards
Source: MEGA

Edwards lives like a 'king' being Cher's boytoy, according to insiders.

"She flies him around in private jets, pays for his designer duds, puts him up in five-star hotels, and helps him with business connections whenever she can," the source claimed.

"In return, he's by her side when she needs a date, travels with her out of town, and doesn't embarrass her by being caught romantically with anyone else."

Of course, Cher can easily afford it. Her fortune is pegged at a staggering $360million, while Edwards' is estimated to be in the $2million range.

"Cher knows she can't control him, but she's getting what she needs out of this arrangement, which is all she wants at this stage of her life. And that's obviously a win-win for A.E., too," the insider claimed.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.