Cher, 79, 'Set to Marry' Boytoy Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 39, Ahead of Milestone Birthday — Despite Pals' Fears Over 40-Year Age Gap and his 'Roving Eye'
Dec. 8 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Cher is ready to tie the knot again with her boytoy lover Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, despite concerns from pals over their 40-year age gap, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The twice-married singer, 79, is said to want to get hitched before her 80th birthday in May after dating the 39-year-old for three years.
Tying The Knot Before Hitting 80?
And unlike her inner circle, the star remains unconcerned by the four decades that separate them, insisting she wants to "commit" to Edwards.
An insider claimed: "She has set her heart on walking down the aisle with him around the time of her landmark birthday in May. She sees her upcoming celebration at turning 80 as the perfect time for her and Alexander to seal the deal.
"Cher doesn't give a hoot about their age difference, and they're both ready to commit to each other."
The If I Could Turn Back Time singer recently gushed about how much she is in love with Edwards during a rare TV appearance.
She said: "You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger. I just love him. I think he's beautiful and he's really talented."
Asked about attacks online about their 40-year age difference, she said: "They're not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us. We just have a blast."
Cher also shared she enjoys spending time with Edwards' six-year-old son, Slash, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, who famously used to date Kanye West before he married his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
The iconic hitmaker described the youngster as "smart, funny," and "a delight."
"I used to say, 'God, give me a toddler and a man,'" she revealed, before saying she got "exactly" what she asked for.
'Secret Affairs' Are O.K. — Providing They Are 'Discreet'
Over the past three years, the two have regularly enjoyed glamorous outings, as they both love fashion and socializing.
Edwards lives with Cher at her 13,000-square-foot Italian Renaissance-style mansion in Malibu.
However, as Radar revealed earlier this month, Cher allows Edwards to have "secret flings" as long as he's discreet about them.
A source said: "If he wants to have fun on the side, Cher's just about okay with that. She's a pragmatist and figures it's better to let him do his thing so long as he always comes back to her."
In exchange, Edwards, who has irked the performer's pals over his "roving eye," gets to live like a king on the diva's dime.
"She flies him around in private jets, pays for his designer duds, puts him up in five-star hotels, and helps him with business connections whenever she can," the source claimed.
"In return, he's by her side when she needs a date, travels with her out of town, and doesn't embarrass her by being caught romantically with anyone else."
Of course, Cher can easily afford it. Her fortune is pegged at a staggering $360million, while Edwards' is estimated to be in the $2million range.
"Cher knows she can't control him, but she's getting what she needs out of this arrangement, which is all she wants at this stage of her life. And that's obviously a win-win for A.E., too," the insider claimed.