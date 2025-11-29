Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Cher
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cher, 79, Allows Boytoy A.E. Edwards 'To Have Secret Flings' — Inside the Diva's Bizarre Arrangement With 39-year-old Lover

Cher allows A.E. Edwards 'secret flings' in a bizarre arrangement with her 39-year-old younger lover.

Nov. 29 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Sugar mama Cher is clinging to her romance with boytoy Alexander "A.E." Edwards like a barnacle – and she's even allowing him to hook up with other women if that's what it takes to keep him around, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The unlikely duo, who've been dating since late 2022, recently packed on the PDA in front of a crowd at a hotel opening in New York City. Fellow partygoers say the Believe icon, 79, was clinging to the 39-year-old music producer in an embarrassingly cheesy display.

Strange Arrangements

Sources said Cher views Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards more as a companion than a romantic partner.

But behind the public façade, sources say the oddball coupling is more about friendship and company than anything else and that there's precious little passion between them when the cameras aren't around.

"Cher accepts that A.E. is more of a companion at this point," shared a source. "They're rarely if ever, intimate and it's been that way for some time."

Giving The Boytoy 'Hall Passes'

Insiders revealed Cher allows Edwards to see other women if he remains discreet.

Insiders said in a desperate attempt to keep him around, the singer has even given Edwards a hall pass to sleep with other women – as long as he's discreet about it.

"If he wants to have fun on the side, Cher's just about okay with that. She's a pragmatist and figures it's better to let him do his thing so long as he always comes back to her," the source said.

Sources said Edwards enjoys a lavish lifestyle funded by Cher in exchange for his companionship.

In exchange, Edwards, who shares a son with Amber Rose, gets to live like a king on the diva's dime.

"She flies him around in private jets, pays for his designer duds, puts him up in five-star hotels and helps him with business connections whenever she can," the source added. "In return, he's by her side when she needs a date, travels with her out of town and doesn't embarrass her by being caught romantically with anyone else."

Of course, Cher can easily afford it. Her fortune is pegged at a staggering $360million, while Edwards' is estimated to be in the $2million range.

"Cher knows she can't control him, but she's getting what she needs out of this arrangement, which is all she wants at this stage of her life. And that's obviously a win-win for A.E., too," explained the source.

