EXCLUSIVE: Cher, 79, Allows Boytoy A.E. Edwards 'To Have Secret Flings' — Inside the Diva's Bizarre Arrangement With 39-year-old Lover

In exchange, Edwards, who shares a son with Amber Rose, gets to live like a king on the diva's dime.

"She flies him around in private jets, pays for his designer duds, puts him up in five-star hotels and helps him with business connections whenever she can," the source added. "In return, he's by her side when she needs a date, travels with her out of town and doesn't embarrass her by being caught romantically with anyone else."

Of course, Cher can easily afford it. Her fortune is pegged at a staggering $360million, while Edwards' is estimated to be in the $2million range.

"Cher knows she can't control him, but she's getting what she needs out of this arrangement, which is all she wants at this stage of her life. And that's obviously a win-win for A.E., too," explained the source.