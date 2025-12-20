Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Cher Gives an Ultimatum to 39-Year-Old Boy Toy — Marry Her Before She Turns 80... Or She's Cutting Off His 'Gravy Train'

Cher has issued an ultimatum to 39-year-old boy toy: marry before 80 or lose the gravy train for good soon.
Source: MEGA

Cher has issued an ultimatum to 39-year-old boy toy: marry before 80 or lose the gravy train for good soon.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 20 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Crazy in love Cher only wants one thing for her 80th birthday – a wedding ring from her boyfriend of three years, music producer Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Making things official with her four-decades-younger boytoy would be the Moonstruck star's ultimate dream birthday gift when she turns the big 8-0 on May 20, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Alexander 'AE' Edwards faces marriage pressure as Cher wants a wedding ring before her 80th birthday.
Source: MEGA

Alexander 'AE' Edwards faces marriage pressure as Cher wants a wedding ring before her 80th birthday.

An insider said: "Right now she's telling him how she'd love to get married on or before her 80th birthday, which would be a perfect way to celebrate her milestone. She can merge their lives as one a lot easier once they're man and wife."

And although gun-shy Edwards, 39, said all the right things, "he's managed to wriggle out of the marriage conversation ever since it came up," the insider said. "If Cher had gotten her way, they'd have eloped right at the start, but he's wanted to pump the brakes and told her there was no need to formalize things."

While a rep for Cher insisted it's not true that she's pushing for marriage or that Edwards is wary of commitment, the insider stressed Cher is putting her foot down and not willing to give her beau any choice.

"If he doesn't step up to the plate and get married, she'll think very seriously about putting an end to his gravy train. And that's one sure way to get his attention," the insider explained.

Cher told Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings' she and Edwards 'have a blast' despite critics.
Source: MEGA

Cher told Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings' she and Edwards 'have a blast' despite critics.

Even though people close to her have warned her that Edwards has ulterior motives, the source claimed: "She tells everyone that this relationship is the real deal, the haters can say what they want because Alex isn't going anywhere."

"They're not living my life," Cher told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. "Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast," adding that they "laugh all the time."

Cher insists age is no issue, saying Edwards makes her feel 'your spirit is younger.'
Source: MEGA

Cher insists age is no issue, saying Edwards makes her feel 'your spirit is younger.'

The Believe icon added that age hasn't been an issue with Edwards, saying he assures her: "You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger."

She added: "I just love him. I think he's beautiful. He's really talented."

Cher summed up her feelings about the naysayers on X in 2022: "Let Me Explain . . . I DON'T GIVE A F--K WHAT ANYONE THINKS."

