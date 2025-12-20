EXCLUSIVE: Cher Gives an Ultimatum to 39-Year-Old Boy Toy — Marry Her Before She Turns 80... Or She's Cutting Off His 'Gravy Train'

An insider said: "Right now she's telling him how she'd love to get married on or before her 80th birthday, which would be a perfect way to celebrate her milestone. She can merge their lives as one a lot easier once they're man and wife."

And although gun-shy Edwards, 39, said all the right things, "he's managed to wriggle out of the marriage conversation ever since it came up," the insider said. "If Cher had gotten her way, they'd have eloped right at the start, but he's wanted to pump the brakes and told her there was no need to formalize things."

While a rep for Cher insisted it's not true that she's pushing for marriage or that Edwards is wary of commitment, the insider stressed Cher is putting her foot down and not willing to give her beau any choice.

"If he doesn't step up to the plate and get married, she'll think very seriously about putting an end to his gravy train. And that's one sure way to get his attention," the insider explained.