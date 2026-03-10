Harvey Weinstein, 73, Claims He Was Punched by Fellow Rikers Inmate — As Disgraced Movie Exec Whines About Miserable Life Behind Bars

Weinstein, 73, explained in a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, "One time, while I was waiting to use the phone, I asked the guy in front of me if he was done. He got off and punched me hard in the face."

"I fell on the floor, bleeding everywhere," he said, adding he was "hurt really badly."

According to Weinstein, jail staff asked him to identify the attacker, but he refused.

"You can't be a rat. That's the law of the jungle," he said.