Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein, 73, Claims He Was Punched by Fellow Rikers Inmate — As Disgraced Movie Exec Whines About Miserable Life Behind Bars

image of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein has opened up on his life behind bars.

Profile Image

March 10 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Harvey Weinstein claimed life behind bars has turned violent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced movie mogul alleged he was punched in the face by another inmate while being held at New York City's Rikers Island jail as he awaits yet another trial tied to his long-running s-- crimes case.

'Bleeding Everywhere'

image of Harvey Weinstein claims he was punched by a fellow inmate while waiting to use the phone at Rikers Island.
Source: mega

Weinstein claimed he was punched by a fellow inmate while waiting to use the phone at Rikers Island.

Weinstein, 73, explained in a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, "One time, while I was waiting to use the phone, I asked the guy in front of me if he was done. He got off and punched me hard in the face."

"I fell on the floor, bleeding everywhere," he said, adding he was "hurt really badly."

According to Weinstein, jail staff asked him to identify the attacker, but he refused.

"You can't be a rat. That's the law of the jungle," he said.

Inside Harvey Weinstein's Prison Life

image of The disgraced producer says he spends nearly 23 hours a day locked in his jail cell.
Source: mega

The disgraced producer said he spends nearly 23 hours a day locked in his jail cell.

The wheelchair-bound producer described conditions inside the notorious jail as "hell," saying safety concerns have forced him into near isolation.

"I spend almost all of it in my cell," Weinstein explained. "Sometimes I'll go out in the wheelchair just to get some air, but that's only half an hour. Mostly, I'm in my cell 23 hours a day. I don't have any human contact other than with the guards."

He also claimed that interactions with other prisoners quickly turn hostile.

"It's too dangerous for me to be around anyone else. Other inmates get to go to the yard. But every time I'm out there, I feel like I'm under siege," the Oscar winner complained.

"I'm constantly threatened and derided. I wouldn't last long out there."

'I Didn't Get the Death Penalty'

image of Weinstein alleged he feels 'under siege' whenever he is around other inmates in the yard.
Source: mega

Weinstein alleged he feels 'under siege' whenever he is around other inmates in the yard.

The former Miramax boss – who has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia and spinal stenosis – admitted the idea of dying in prison terrifies him.

When asked about the possibility, Weinstein said the thought "scares the s---" out of him.

"Cold and heartless," he continued. "It's incredible to have the life that I had and the things that I did for society, and not have the leniency to deal with me in a kinder way. Whatever they think I did bad in my life, I didn't get the death penalty."

Weinstein also revealed his relationship with some of his children has fractured since the allegations against him first surfaced.

"They never respond. Their mother cut me off, too. It's been radio silence from them ever since the allegations started," he said of his two daughters.

Still, he said he remains in contact with a few of his children.

"I speak to three of my children every day: my oldest daughter, who is 30 now, my 12-year-old, and my 15-year-old," Weinstein said. "My other two children haven't talked to me for six years."

Harvey Weinstein's Denial

image of The jailed mogul said threats and ridicule from other prisoners make it too dangerous to mix with the general population.
Source: mega

The jailed mogul said threats and ridicule from other prisoners make it too dangerous to mix with the general population.

To pass the time, Weinstein said he reads extensively and watches films on a prison tablet.

"I also speak to my lawyers and to a few friends. It's the only thing that keeps me sane," he revealed.

Despite the accusations against him, Weinstein again denied sexually assaulting anyone.

"Did I make a pass at some of these women unsuccessfully? Did I overplay my hand? Yes. Was I pushy or overly seductive? Yes to all of that," he said.

"Look, I should never have gone out with the people I went out with. I was married to a fantastic woman who had no idea what I was doing. I lied all the time. I improperly used my staff to hide these things. But did I ever sexually assault a woman? No. I never did that," Weinstein claimed.

