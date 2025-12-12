Cher's Wedding Bombshell: Singer, 79, Responds to Rumors She's 'Ready to Marry' Boytoy Boyfriend AE Edwards, 39, Despite 40-Year Age Gap

"There are absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future," Cher's rep said regarding the superstar tying the knot with her 39-year-old boyfriend, who is 40 years her junior.

A report surfaced earlier in the week in which an insider said of the Believe singer and the rapper, "They're both ready to commit to each other."

The source added: "She sees her upcoming celebration at turning 80 as the perfect time for her and Alexander to seal the deal."

While many fans were skeptical Cher and Edwards' relationship would last, they've proved doubters wrong.

The duo met in the fall of 2022 at Paris Fashion Week and went public with their romance in November of that year. The couple has been together ever since, despite concerns from Cher's friends that Edwards could be "using" the much-older icon.