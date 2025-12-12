Cher's Wedding Bombshell: Singer, 79, Responds to Rumors She's 'Ready to Marry' Boytoy Boyfriend AE Edwards, 39, Despite 40-Year Age Gap
Dec. 11 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Cher is sounding off about rumors she's planning to make her much-younger boy-toy boyfriend husband number three, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The legendary entertainer, 79, shot down reports that she's going to marry Alexander "AE" Edwards as a way to celebrate turning 80 in May.
'Absolutely No Plans'
"There are absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future," Cher's rep said regarding the superstar tying the knot with her 39-year-old boyfriend, who is 40 years her junior.
A report surfaced earlier in the week in which an insider said of the Believe singer and the rapper, "They're both ready to commit to each other."
The source added: "She sees her upcoming celebration at turning 80 as the perfect time for her and Alexander to seal the deal."
While many fans were skeptical Cher and Edwards' relationship would last, they've proved doubters wrong.
The duo met in the fall of 2022 at Paris Fashion Week and went public with their romance in November of that year. The couple has been together ever since, despite concerns from Cher's friends that Edwards could be "using" the much-older icon.
Cher's Last Marriage Was 50 Years Ago
Cher's first two marriages were marked by plenty of controversy.
She was only 16 when she unofficially wed a then-27-year-old Sonny Bono in October 1964, though they didn't officially tie the knot until 1969.
After becoming a popular singing duo with their own TV variety show, the pair divorced in 1975.
Four days after Cher and Sonny finalized their divorce in June 1975, she married rocker Gregg Allman. The duo split four years later amid the Allman Brothers Band singer's heavy substance abuse. For the past 46 years, Cher hasn't been engaged to or married any of the men who came into her life.
'I Just Love Him'
Cher has always had a penchant for younger men, previously dating actors Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer in her heyday, as well as rocker Richie Sambora.
"You get older, but your spirit is younger. I just love him. I think he's beautiful and he's really talented," the Moonstruck actress gushed about Edwards to Gayle King in a November 25 interview.
"Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we have, we just have a blast," she raved. "He just says, you know, you get older, but he said your spirit is younger."
Happy Family
While Cher isn't planning on making Edwards her husband anytime soon, she's an integral part of the life he had before her.
The If I Could Turn Back Time songstress has brought along Slash Electric, the six-year-old son Edwards shares with ex Amber Rose, to several red-carpet events, looking like a proud pseudo-stepmom.
"He's so funny. He's so smart. He's just a – he's a delight," Cher revealed about Slash during her CBS Mornings sit-down.
Rose, 42, is thrilled by the Hollywood legend's presence in her ex's life, especially for the sake of their son.
"I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there,” she revealed in a 2024 podcast, adding, "That it’s not all mayhem and stuff" with the Tinseltown elder around.
However, there is reportedly no hanky-panky going on between the May-December couple.
"Cher accepts that A.E. is more of a companion at this point," a source dished about her boyfriend. "They're rarely, if ever, intimate, and it's been that way for some time."