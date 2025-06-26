EXCLUSIVE: Why Cher Is 'Finally Cooling Off' From Alex 'A.E.' Edwards – Leaving Pals Rejoicing She's Now 'Strong Enough' to Chuck 'Leeching' Toyboy

Cougar Cher is barely seeing boytoy Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards these days – and RadarOnline.com can reveal pals are thrilled she's finally ready to kick him to the curb.

"Friends have been wanting her to dump him for some time and she's starting to come around to the idea that the romance is not good for her long-term," our source said.

The 79-year-old Strong Enough songbird and the 39-year-old music producer have been together for over two years, but according to an insider, the cracks are showing.

"Word is, he wasn't there on her birthday and that seemed to validate everything people have been saying is wrong with this relationship," the insider added.