EXCLUSIVE: Why Cher Is 'Finally Cooling Off' From Alex 'A.E.' Edwards – Leaving Pals Rejoicing She's Now 'Strong Enough' to Chuck 'Leeching' Toyboy
Cougar Cher is barely seeing boytoy Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards these days – and RadarOnline.com can reveal pals are thrilled she's finally ready to kick him to the curb.
"Friends have been wanting her to dump him for some time and she's starting to come around to the idea that the romance is not good for her long-term," our source said.
The 79-year-old Strong Enough songbird and the 39-year-old music producer have been together for over two years, but according to an insider, the cracks are showing.
"Word is, he wasn't there on her birthday and that seemed to validate everything people have been saying is wrong with this relationship," the insider added.
Family Strife
The source also said: "Cher's still friendly with him and they still meet up on occasion, but the visits are getting fewer and farther between."
As readers know, the showbiz legend's pals have been begging her to step in and save her son Elijah Blue Allman, who appears to be on a downward spiral.
The 48-year-old recovering drug addict was recently photographed looking bleary-eyed and in terrible shape while wandering the grounds of the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood.
"Cher has her hands full right now with Elijah," our source went on. "She doesn't have the bandwidth to care about drama with Alex. He's low on her priority list."
Animal Passion
The Believe belter is also "preoccupied" with her ongoing quest to rescue elephants from captivity.
On May 20, she jumped on social media to blast the L.A. Zoo, begging them to send their last two elephants – Billy, 40, and Tina, 59 – to a sanctuary, not another zoo.
The endangered gentle giants were reportedly snatched from the wild as babies and have spent decades in captivity.
The big-hearted pop diva famously helped rescue 36-year-old tusker Kaavan in 2021, and her efforts to move the lonely giant to a sanctuary in Cambodia are chronicled in the Paramount+ documentary Cher & the Loneliest Elephant.
"Everyone is so proud of Cher for all the work she's doing for these beautiful animals – they're telling her to focus on that and saving Elijah, instead of wasting time on Alex, and the message is getting through," said a source.
They added: "A few months ago, she'd get distressed if he didn't come to see her, but it's dawning on her that he's not a good fit after all.
"Some think he's a leech.
"Cher and A.E. may not be totallly broken up, but it's not working, and friends will be thrilled when she finally gives him the boot."