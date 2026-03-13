Cher's Son Chad Bono Marries Longtime Lover Shara Blue Mathes — As Iconic Singer Attends Los Angeles Wedding Amid Rumors She's Also Tied the Knot

Chaz, 57, kept things classic at his big day, opting for a traditional black tux with sharp black bow tie. The groom added a splash of color with a purple calla lily boutonnière.

Meanwhile, Mathes went the traditional route as well, choosing a long-sleeved lace wedding dress. Her dark hair cascaded down her shoulders in tight curls, and she matched her man's color with a large bouquet of purple orchids and similar colored flowers.

The couple also created a wedding website, revealing the nuptials took place at 5:00 p.m. at the landmark hotel, and the dress code was "Hollywood glam formal."

While they didn't have a formal wedding gift registry, they did have an additional website to accept donations for their honeymoon fund, which they planned to take in Hawaii.