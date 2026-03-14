Cher's Son Raises Eyebrows After Asking Family and Friends to Fund Honeymoon With Wife Shara Blue
March 14 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Chaz Bono, Cher's son, turned heads online after asking loved ones to help bankroll his honeymoon — despite having one of the richest pop icons in the world as a parent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer's son and his new wife, Shara Blue, recently launched a honeymoon fund page inviting family and friends to contribute money toward their post-wedding getaway.
Honeymoon Fund
Visitors to the site are greeted with a message welcoming supporters to join the couple as they prepare to celebrate their marriage.
"Welcome, Family and Friends," it began.
"We welcome all to join our epic journey as we look forward to our wedding day, surrounded by amazing family and friends. This site is specifically for donating to our Honeymoon fund. Thank you!" the message added.
'Contribute to Our Journey!'
Another message on the site read: "Gift Any Amount. Contribute to our Journey! Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation!"
Honeymoon funds have become a popular alternative to traditional wedding registries in recent years, allowing couples to ask for financial contributions rather than household gifts.
Still, the request raised eyebrows given the groom's famous family connection.
His mother, Cher, is one of the most successful entertainers in music history, with a career spanning more than six decades and a fortune estimated to be worth $360 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Big Day
On the big day, Chaz, 57, kept things classic, stepping out in a traditional black tuxedo paired with a sharp black bow tie.
The groom added a subtle pop of color with a purple calla lily boutonnière pinned to his lapel.
His bride also embraced a timeless look, walking down the aisle in a long-sleeved lace wedding gown.
Her dark hair fell over her shoulders in tight curls, and she coordinated with her groom’s color choice by carrying a bouquet filled with purple orchids and similarly hued blooms.
Cher's Marriage Speculation
Cher was front and center as her son tied the knot.
The 79-year-old music icon reportedly kept her look relaxed for the celebration, arriving in a star-patterned sweatsuit paired with sneakers, according to Page Six.
But while the newlyweds were the focus of the day, Cher managed to spark some buzz of her own.
The Believe singer set off fresh marriage speculation with her much younger boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, after she appeared to sport a striking diamond ring alongside another band during the festivities.
The dazzling piece seemed to feature a cluster of diamonds set on a bright silver band, creating a bold, oversized look that quickly caught attention.