Cher's Son Raises Eyebrows After Asking Family and Friends to Fund Honeymoon With Wife Shara Blue

The singer's son and his new wife, Shara Blue , recently launched a honeymoon fund page inviting family and friends to contribute money toward their post-wedding getaway.

Chaz Bono , Cher' s son, turned heads online after asking loved ones to help bankroll his honeymoon — despite having one of the richest pop icons in the world as a parent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple invited loved ones to contribute 'any amount' to help fund their honeymoon adventure together.

Visitors to the site are greeted with a message welcoming supporters to join the couple as they prepare to celebrate their marriage.

"Welcome, Family and Friends," it began.

"We welcome all to join our epic journey as we look forward to our wedding day, surrounded by amazing family and friends. This site is specifically for donating to our Honeymoon fund. Thank you!" the message added.