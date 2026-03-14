EXCLUSIVE: Royal Hit 'The Crown' Set for Comeback to Cash in on Andrew Windsor's Epstein Scandal
March 14 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal The Crown could be poised for an unexpected return as Hollywood executives explore reviving the acclaimed royal drama to dramatize the controversy surrounding the former Prince Andrew, with industry insiders saying the franchise's global popularity makes it a natural vehicle for telling the story.
The Netflix series, created by Peter Morgan, originally ran for six seasons between 2016 and 2023 and chronicled the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
Now the show is being discussed again in entertainment circles following the arrest of the ex-Duke of York, 66, whose recent legal troubles have drawn worldwide attention. Andrew was arrested on February 19 and later released while under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
He has not been charged with any crime, but the case has triggered intense interest in Hollywood. Streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon, and Disney, are reportedly examining ways to dramatize the unfolding controversy, with some executives considering whether The Crown brand could be revived as a limited series or spin-off.
One entertainment industry insider said studios are moving rapidly to develop projects tied to the scandal. They told us: "Inside the major studios, there is a clear sense that this story is moving fast and whoever reaches the screen first will shape how audiences understand it."
The insider added the race among streaming platforms has become increasingly competitive.
"Executives know that the first dramatization often becomes the version that sticks in the public imagination, which is why there is so much urgency behind the scenes," the source noted.
Netflix At an Advantage With 'The Crown' Legacy
Hollywood producers believe the story contains the kind of elements that have historically drawn large audiences to royal dramas. One production source said: "From a storytelling standpoint, the Andrew situation contains many of the ingredients that television executives look for – a famous institution, controversy at the highest level, and a family that people across the world instantly recognize."
The insider said the combination makes the subject especially appealing for television development. They added: "For producers looking for a narrative with built-in global interest, the royal family has always been a powerful subject. When controversy enters the picture, the potential audience becomes even larger."
Industry analysts say Netflix may have an advantage because of its previous success with The Crown, which became one of the platform's most recognizable dramas. One media analyst said the series still carries enormous cultural weight years after its finale.
"Although the original run of The Crown has wrapped up, the brand itself still carries tremendous recognition around the world," they said. "For audiences, the title has become almost synonymous with high-end television storytelling about the British royal family."
The analyst said the reputation the series built over six seasons continues to influence how studios think about royal-themed projects. The expert added, "Over the years, it has established a very distinctive tone and level of prestige that viewers immediately associate with carefully crafted historical drama. Because of that, simply attaching a project to The Crown name instantly signals to audiences that they can expect a polished, serious exploration of royal life and controversy."
The source also said reviving the brand to tackle the Andrew scandal would make huge commercial sense.
"If studios decide to revisit the story through a special, a short spin-off, or even a limited series linked to the original show, they would immediately be tapping into a brand that audiences already recognize and feel comfortable with," they explained.
The analyst added familiarity can play a huge role in attracting viewers to a new production, saying: "Rather than launching a completely new royal drama from scratch, connecting the project to The Crown would give it an instant identity. Viewers already associate that title with a certain level of quality and storytelling, so it would make it much easier for a new series to capture attention and draw people in from the start."
Andrew Windsor Controversy Fuels New Crown Project Talks
According to other industry sources, early discussions have included the possibility of a one-off Crown special or short series connected to the earlier show.
One insider familiar with the conversations said: "People involved in the early conversations think the Andrew situation contains enough layers and developments that it could easily fill several hours of screen time without feeling stretched."
The source added the story's many elements make it particularly attractive for dramatization. They said: "There are numerous threads within the saga – the royal family context, the legal questions, the public fallout, and the global media attention – which together create a narrative that television producers feel could sustain an entire series rather than just a single documentary or film."
The renewed attention on Andrew's situation comes as the royal family continues to face scrutiny over the controversy.
Prince William, 43, appeared to hint at the strain surrounding the monarchy during a recent appearance with Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, at the BAFTA Awards in London.
When asked whether he had watched the film Hamnet, William replied candidly: "I need to be in quite a calm state, and I am not at the moment."
Andrew has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.