EXCLUSIVE: Royal Hit 'The Crown' Set for Comeback to Cash in on Andrew Windsor's Epstein Scandal

Now the show is being discussed again in entertainment circles following the arrest of the ex-Duke of York, 66, whose recent legal troubles have drawn worldwide attention. Andrew was arrested on February 19 and later released while under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He has not been charged with any crime, but the case has triggered intense interest in Hollywood. Streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon, and Disney, are reportedly examining ways to dramatize the unfolding controversy, with some executives considering whether The Crown brand could be revived as a limited series or spin-off.

One entertainment industry insider said studios are moving rapidly to develop projects tied to the scandal. They told us: "Inside the major studios, there is a clear sense that this story is moving fast and whoever reaches the screen first will shape how audiences understand it."

The insider added the race among streaming platforms has become increasingly competitive.

"Executives know that the first dramatization often becomes the version that sticks in the public imagination, which is why there is so much urgency behind the scenes," the source noted.