Marjorie Taylor Greene Baffled by Trump Saying Iran War Will End When He 'Feels It in His Bones' — 'I Have No Idea What That Means'
March 14 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene openly questioned Donald Trump's explanation for how and when the escalating war with Iran will come to an end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Georgia congresswoman appeared on CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Friday, where she expressed confusion over the president's vague remarks about the ongoing conflict.
'No Idea What That Means'
Trump recently suggested the war would conclude only when he personally sensed the right moment.
"When I feel it — feel it in my bones," the president said when asked about a potential endpoint to the fighting.
But Greene made it clear she found the response anything but reassuring.
"I have no idea what that means," she told Collins when pressed about Trump's comment.
"The same way I have no understanding of what he means when he says he doesn't think he's going to heaven," Greene said. "Those are statements that I find concerning."
Conflict with Iran
The U.S. conflict with Iran began on February 28 and has already stirred intense debate among political leaders and Trump's own supporters.
While the administration has offered various justifications for launching military strikes, officials have not publicly laid out a clear definition of victory or a concrete timeline for ending the fighting.
Greene — who was once considered one of Trump's fiercest allies — has increasingly distanced herself from the president's foreign policy decisions, particularly when it comes to military intervention overseas.
'Difficult Position'
During her appearance on CNN, the outspoken conservative urged officials within the administration who previously positioned themselves as anti-war voices to weigh in publicly.
"I can understand they're in a difficult position," Greene said. "They serve at the pleasure of President Trump, and so I would imagine that's a difficult spot to speak out."
Still, she warned that remaining silent could allow the situation to escalate further.
"But they need to speak out," she continued. "This is getting — it's going in a direction where we're looking at possible boots on the ground."
'America Does Not Support This!!!'
When the war began with Iran, Greene reacted to online speculation that Trump could attempt to delay or cancel the upcoming midterm elections by invoking a "national emergency."
On March 1, conservative podcaster Shannon Joy posted to X, "Trump doesn't seem to care about the midterms. Who wants to bet he'll declare a 'national emergency' because of Iran (or some other manufactured crisis) and try to cancel the elections in November?"
Green replied: "Yeah, I could see it. INSANE."
The day before, Greene lashed out in a steaming post on X about the president's decision to go to war.
"The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran???" Greene wrote. "How about ZERO you bunch of sick f---ing liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars."
In another message, she added: "This is NOT freeing the Iranian people!!! This is murdering their children!!! WTF are you insane people doing??? AMERICA DOES NOT SUPPORT THIS!!!"