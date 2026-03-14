Marjorie Taylor Greene Baffled by Trump Saying Iran War Will End When He 'Feels It in His Bones' — 'I Have No Idea What That Means'

Marjorie Taylor Greene openly questioned Donald Trump's explanation for how and when the escalating war with Iran will come to an end, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The former Georgia congresswoman appeared on CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Friday, where she expressed confusion over the president's vague remarks about the ongoing conflict.

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'No Idea What That Means'

Source: mega The former congresswoman warned the escalating situation could eventually lead to U.S. 'boots on the ground.'

Trump recently suggested the war would conclude only when he personally sensed the right moment. "When I feel it — feel it in my bones," the president said when asked about a potential endpoint to the fighting. But Greene made it clear she found the response anything but reassuring. "I have no idea what that means," she told Collins when pressed about Trump's comment. "The same way I have no understanding of what he means when he says he doesn't think he's going to heaven," Greene said. "Those are statements that I find concerning."

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Conflict with Iran

Source: mega Greene urged anti-war voices inside Trump's administration to publicly speak out about the growing conflict.

The U.S. conflict with Iran began on February 28 and has already stirred intense debate among political leaders and Trump's own supporters. While the administration has offered various justifications for launching military strikes, officials have not publicly laid out a clear definition of victory or a concrete timeline for ending the fighting. Greene — who was once considered one of Trump's fiercest allies — has increasingly distanced herself from the president's foreign policy decisions, particularly when it comes to military intervention overseas.

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'Difficult Position'

Source: mega She admitted she found some of Trump's recent comments about the war 'concerning.'

During her appearance on CNN, the outspoken conservative urged officials within the administration who previously positioned themselves as anti-war voices to weigh in publicly. "I can understand they're in a difficult position," Greene said. "They serve at the pleasure of President Trump, and so I would imagine that's a difficult spot to speak out." Still, she warned that remaining silent could allow the situation to escalate further. "But they need to speak out," she continued. "This is getting — it's going in a direction where we're looking at possible boots on the ground."

'America Does Not Support This!!!'

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Source: mega The Iran conflict has sparked rare tensions between Trump and parts of the MAGA movement.