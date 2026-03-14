EXCLUSIVE: One of Paul McCartney's Most Bitter Rivalries Exposed — And How John Lennon Was at Center of the Bust-Up

A music industry source backed up McCartney's outrage, saying: "After John Lennon was killed, there was a noticeable shift in the way The Beatles' history was framed.

"Over time, the story that gained traction increasingly centered on Lennon as the creative driving force, almost to the point where the partnership that defined the group began to look one-sided."

The historian added the gradual change in perception inevitably affected how McCartney's contribution was viewed.

They said: "As that narrative solidified, it started to edge Paul's role into the background. For someone who had always been presented as Lennon's equal collaborator, it could feel as though the historical record was quietly being rewritten in a way that diminished how central he had been to the band's songwriting and success."

The source added McCartney's delayed Hall of Fame recognition became symbolic of that broader imbalance.

"For McCartney, the situation went beyond simply missing out on an award for a few years," the insider noted. "What really bothered him was the sense that it reflected a broader shift in how his legacy was being treated."