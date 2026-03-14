EXCLUSIVE: One of Paul McCartney's Most Bitter Rivalries Exposed — And How John Lennon Was at Center of the Bust-Up
March 14 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Paul McCartney has lived for years with frustration over a delayed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, which left him feeling sidelined while John Lennon was celebrated as the dominant force behind The Beatles.
McCartney, 83, recently admitted the disagreement dates back to the mid-1990s, when Rock and Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner, 80, allegedly assured him he would soon be honored as a solo artist.
According to McCartney, the promise came shortly after he agreed to induct Lennon into the Hall of Fame. Lennon, murdered in 1980 aged 40, was inducted as a solo artist in 1994. McCartney said he expected his own recognition to follow quickly, but it did not arrive until 1999.
McCartney recalled in a newly resurfaced interview the moment Wenner asked him to present Lennon's induction.
"We had a thing which didn't endear me to him later on," the iconic singer recalled. "He asked me, 'Would I induct John into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?' And I said, 'Yeah, sure. Then I put the phone down. I thought, Well, what about me? I'm not inducted. Now John's going to go in.'"
'We Were Always Equal'
The musician said the situation became more frustrating as Lennon's reputation grew after his death.
McCartney noted, "The thing about John Lennon and McCartney was we were always equal. But, of course, once John got murdered, he became the martyr – the Buddy Holly, the James Dean character – because of the atrocity.
"So a revisionism started to go on. And Yoko (Ono) certainly helped it. Jann was a big part of that... now John was it. He was it in The Beatles. He was the force behind The Beatles. He'd done it all. I 'just booked the studios.' It wasn't true."
A 'Noticeable Shift' in Beatles History Explained
A music industry source backed up McCartney's outrage, saying: "After John Lennon was killed, there was a noticeable shift in the way The Beatles' history was framed.
"Over time, the story that gained traction increasingly centered on Lennon as the creative driving force, almost to the point where the partnership that defined the group began to look one-sided."
The historian added the gradual change in perception inevitably affected how McCartney's contribution was viewed.
They said: "As that narrative solidified, it started to edge Paul's role into the background. For someone who had always been presented as Lennon's equal collaborator, it could feel as though the historical record was quietly being rewritten in a way that diminished how central he had been to the band's songwriting and success."
The source added McCartney's delayed Hall of Fame recognition became symbolic of that broader imbalance.
"For McCartney, the situation went beyond simply missing out on an award for a few years," the insider noted. "What really bothered him was the sense that it reflected a broader shift in how his legacy was being treated."
McCartney Finally Inducted With Daughter Stella's Blunt T-Shirt
The historian added the episode seemed to symbolize a deeper concern about recognition.
"To Paul, it suggested that the enormous role he played in shaping one of the most influential bands in modern music was gradually being overlooked or pushed into the background," they said.
"The delay became a reminder of that feeling that his contribution to The Beatles' success was not being acknowledged in the way he believed it should be."
McCartney also said Wenner reassured him the delay would only be temporary.
The Hey Jude singer recalled: "Anyway, so I said, Well, what about me? (Wenner) said, 'Next year. We'll do you next year.' I said, 'Okay.'
"And I bought the deal. Next year came around… (but) crickets."
The musician was eventually inducted as a solo artist in 1999. The moment became memorable in part because his daughter Stella McCartney attended wearing a white T-shirt with a blunt message printed across the front: ABOUT F------ TIME!
McCartney reflected on the episode years later, acknowledging while the recognition eventually came, the former alleged broken promise had lingered in his memory.
"Eventually I did creep in there, and my daughter Stella wore a T shirt (that said), 'About F------ Time'... so as far as Jann is concerned – they did induct me," the legendary hitmaker said.
"It was 'About f------ time' and all that. But it was later, and it wasn't when I was promised it. A verbal contract was not worth the paper it was written on."