EXCLUSIVE: Why Baz Luhrmann's Epic New Elvis Film is Being Blasted for 'Being Blind to The King's Many Sins'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis project EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert is drawing criticism from film commentators who say the director's latest tribute to Elvis Presley glosses over most of the most controversial aspects of the singer's life and career, fueling debate about whether the film industry continues to shield the late rock and roll icon from deeper scrutiny. The film has arrived four years after Luhrmann, 63, released his Oscar-nominated 2022 biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as the singer's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

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Source: MEGA Baz Luhrmann released the new concert film 'EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert.'

Luhrmann's latest production reworks archival footage from Presley's Las Vegas residency alongside previously unseen material, combining concert performances with excerpts from Presley's interviews. Critics and cultural historians say the project continues a pattern in Luhrmann's work of celebrating Presley's showmanship – while avoiding a full examination of the singer's legacy. The controversy centers on how the film frames Presley's relationship with politics, race and personal conduct during his career. One cultural critic said the film presents Presley largely as a victim of circumstance. They declared: "Again and again the narrative suggests Elvis was hemmed in by the people managing his career, particularly when it comes to why he stayed quiet during major social upheavals. The impression left is that he had little control over his own voice."

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Critics Question Film's Portrayal of Elvis' Silence

Source: MEGA The project reused archival footage from Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas shows.

The analyst added the way the film highlights Presley's claim he couldn't speak out risks diverting attention from more difficult questions about his choices. They said: "By leaning so heavily on the idea that Elvis 'couldn't say anything,' the film effectively nudges viewers away from confronting the bigger issue – which is why one of the most famous entertainers in the world ultimately decided not to speak publicly at all." In one sequence highlighted by critics, Presley responds to a journalist's question during the Vietnam war era by saying: "I'm just an entertainer." When pressed further, Presley adds: "I can't even say that." The moment is replayed several times in the film, with Luhrmann emphasizing the words "I can't," suggesting the singer was constrained by those managing his career. One Presley expert said: "Those remarks are treated almost like proof that Elvis had no real control over what he could or couldn't say publicly, as though the people around him dictated everything. "The film leans heavily into the idea that he was constrained by circumstance."

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Historians Raise Concerns About Race and Music

Source: MEGA The film has arrived four years after Luhrmann, 63, released his Oscar-nominated 2022 biopic.

The historian added scholars generally view Presley's silence during the civil rights movement very differently. They said: "Most historians would argue that remaining quiet during such a defining period in American history was not simply something that happened to him." "Silence from a figure with that level of cultural influence was, in itself, a meaningful decision with consequences." Another point of contention involves how the film addresses Presley's musical influences. Music historians have highlighted how the project acknowledges Presley's sound drew heavily from black musical traditions but does not examine the broader cultural dynamics that elevated Presley while black performers faced discrimination. One expert hit out: "The film does acknowledge, if only in passing, that Elvis was shaped by R&B, gospel, and early rock and roll traditions he absorbed growing up. "But it quickly glides over what that really meant for the music industry and for the artists who created those sounds." The historian added the omission leaves out an important historical context about race and recognition in American music. They said: "By not dwelling on it, the film avoids a deeper discussion about how the industry elevated Presley to global superstardom while many black musicians who pioneered the same styles struggled for recognition and commercial success. That imbalance is central to understanding Elvis's legacy."

Film Criticized for Omitting Key Parts of Elvis' Personal Life

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Source: MEGA Observers said the film overlooked Elvis’s treatment of Priscilla.