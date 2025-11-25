EXCLUSIVE: John Lennon's Killer Denied Parole Again — Murderer Admits He Shot Beatle Icon 'To Become Famous' in 'Completely Selfish' Tragedy

When a board member asked him his motive, Chapman, 70, replied: "To be famous, to be something I wasn't. And then I just realized, hey, there is a goal here. I don't have to die and I can be a somebody. I had sunk that low."

He also admitted: "My crime was completely selfish. This was for me and me alone, unfortunately, and it had everything to do with his popularity."

The board denied him parole once more, sending him back to mull over his terrible crime in his cell in New York's Green Haven Correctional Facility. Chapman, who was 25 at the time, admitted plotting to kill the music legend, flying from Hawaii to New York two months before his crazed attack and stalking Lennon.

Finally, he screwed up his courage to cowardly sneak up behind the Imagine singer and shot him four times in the back outside his Dakota apartment building on Manhattan's Upper West Side.