Cher's Son Chad Bono Marries Longtime Lover Shara Blue Mathis — As Iconic Singer Attends Los Angeles Wedding Amid Rumors She's Also Tied the Knot
March 13 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Cher's son, Chaz Bono, is believing in life after love, RadarOnline.com can reveal, following his weekend marriage to Shara Blue Mathes at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 8.
And his pop icon mom beamed with pride the entire time!
They Do
Chaz, 57, kept things classic at his big day, opting for a traditional black tux with sharp black bow tie. The groom added a splash of color with a purple calla lily boutonnière.
Meanwhile, Mathes went the traditional route as well, choosing a long-sleeved lace wedding dress. Her dark hair cascaded down her shoulders in tight curls, and she matched her man's color with a large bouquet of purple orchids and similar colored flowers.
The couple also created a wedding website, revealing the nuptials took place at 5:00 p.m. at the landmark hotel, and the dress code was "Hollywood glam formal."
While they didn't have a formal wedding gift registry, they did have an additional website to accept donations for their honeymoon fund, which they planned to take in Hawaii.
Cher and Cher Alike
Chaz's Grammy-winning mom sat in the front row as the couple exchanged their vows. The 79-year-old singer arrived at the celebration in a laid-back look, opting for a star-patterned sweatsuit paired with sneakers, according to Page Six.
Cher also set off a marriage speculation wave of her own with her much younger partner, Alexander "AE" Edwards, after appearing to wear a striking diamond ring, along with a band at the ceremony.
The eye-catching piece appeared to feature multiple diamonds clustered together on a bright silver band, giving the ring an oversized, statement look.
Chaz's New Life
Chaz was born Chastity Bono to parents Cher, 79, and her then-husband and singing partner, the late Sonny Bono – but began his transition in 2008. Two years later, a California court granted his request for a legal gender and name change in 2010.
Mathes is a divorced mother of a 25-year-old son named Cooper. She is also a breast cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with the deadly disease years ago.
The new Mrs. Bono opened up about her health journey on social media. In a September 2021 Instagram post, Mathes shared a pic from her birthday dinner with Chaz, celebrating: "I received some lovely gifts but the best gift is being alive."
Happily Ever After
Chaz and Shara – who costarred with Jason Bateman in the 1984 comedy show It's Your Move – first met decades ago as students at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.
After school, they went their separate ways until they turned back time and reconnected, beginning a relationship in 2017.
"I first met Shara more than 40 years ago when we were just teenagers," Chaz told PEOPLE. "I think it’s safe to say that not many grooms ultimately end up marrying the very first girl they ever kissed so many years later."
He added: "She makes me feel complete knowing she will always be there beside me as partner, my best friend, and the love of my life. No matter what life brings us, we will always be safer and stronger together … and we are home."