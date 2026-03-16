'SLOMW' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Teases Mystery Man After Domestic Violence Report — 'I Can't Hear You, I'm Kinda Busy'

At one point in the clip, she starts to dance away toward the edge of the frame as a man wearing a blue shirt – whose face is not visible – put his hand on her shoulder to stop her.

Many fans in the comments section were left frustrated with Paul's antics, while others accused her of posting "spoilers" for her upcoming appearance on ABC's The Bachelorette.

One TikTok user replied, "Girl we’re tired and we haven’t even watched The Bachelorette yet," and another agreed, "You're exhausting!"