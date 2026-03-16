'SLOMW' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Teases Mystery Man After Domestic Violence Report — 'I Can't Hear You, I'm Kinda Busy'
March 16 2026, Published 7:54 p.m. ET
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul gave fans a glimpse of a mystery man amid new domestic violence allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sunday, March 15, Paul, 31, shared a TikTok of herself dancing in her kitchen to Telephone by Lady Gaga ft. Beyoncé.
'You're Exhausting'
At one point in the clip, she starts to dance away toward the edge of the frame as a man wearing a blue shirt – whose face is not visible – put his hand on her shoulder to stop her.
Many fans in the comments section were left frustrated with Paul's antics, while others accused her of posting "spoilers" for her upcoming appearance on ABC's The Bachelorette.
One TikTok user replied, "Girl we’re tired and we haven’t even watched The Bachelorette yet," and another agreed, "You're exhausting!"
Others wondered if Paul was tricking them, theorizing that the mystery man was just her on-again, off-again boyfriend and baby daddy Dakota Mortensen. The exes welcomed 1-year-old son Ever together in March 2024 and their rocky romance has been frequently documented throughout the show.
"If that’s Dakota I’m suing," a fan joked, while another chimed in that the guy was "too tall" to be her ex.
A separate person asked, "How are so many of your concerned it’s Dakota? Because I can tell just by his arm that it’s definitelyyyy not him."
Taking aim at Paul's history of rollercoaster relationships, a final critic jabbed, "Wish you were kinda busy healing."
New Domestic Violence Allegations Surface
Her cheeky social media update comes after the Draper City Police Department confirmed there is an open "domestic assault investigation" revolving around the reality star and her ex-boyfriend.
In a statement shared with People, law enforcement said the "allegations have been made in both directions" between Mortensen and Paul, noting that "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th."
This isn't the first time Paul has been accused of domestic violence. Back in 2023, she was also arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child for allegedly throwing a chair at Mortensen during a heated argument.
She was later offered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault.
'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Pauses Production
Hulu's Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has since halted production on Season 5 of the hit reality series.
"Taylor [Frankie Paul] has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens," a source said at the time. "Until that resolves, they are off."
As the dust settles, Paul's MomTok pals are reportedly distancing themselves from her, according to a separate insider.
"They were just getting tired of Taylor, honestly," the insider revealed. "The girls do have a resentment towards her."
"They kind of all decided, as a unit, that they're taking the production pause," added the insider. "They don't want to film right now."