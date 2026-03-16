'Unrecognizable' Oprah Winfrey Hits Back at Trolls Mocking Her '90-Year-Old' Walk at Paris Fashion Week

The former talk show titan, 72, was seen holding onto a staffer's arm at the Chloe show, while also taking small, gingerly steps as pal Gayle King did the same. Winfrey explained that there was a reason why she was moving like a nonagenarian.

Oprah Winfrey has blasted back at criticism over her controversial Paris Fashion Week appearance, where she looked unrecognizably thin and appeared to have trouble walking, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Winfrey and Gayle King were both called out for how they were walking like '90-year-olds' at PFW.

"And so there was a moment where we’re walking into the Chloé fashion show, and my stylist had just handed me the Chloé sunglasses before I got out of the car," Winfrey explained about the stylish accessory she was wearing at the show, noting, "Now, I wear glasses, or I wear contacts. So those were not prescription glasses."

"On the internet, somebody was… you know how people drag you on the internet. So they were dragging me and Gayle saying, 'Look at them walking like they’re 90 years old,'" Winfrey complained in a clip posted to Instagram by the CBS Mornings host's assistant, Joseph Zambrano. He also oversees the Oprah magazine Instagram account.

Winfrey blamed her gingerly walk on this pair of Chloe sunglasses she's seen wearing here.

Winfrey pointed out, "Now, I wear glasses, or I wear contacts. So those were not prescription glasses. So I didn't know where I was walking. I could not see!"

She doubled down, dishing, "So everybody who's saying 'you're walking like you're 90,' I could not see."

The author of Build the Life You Want said she needed assistance from a security team member to tell her where she was going, so she wouldn't walk into anything.

Winfrey said that King had trouble walking, not due to a vision issue like her but thanks to two broken toes.

She said her BFF was telling her, "I can't walk" with the injured foot as they made their way through the Parisian venue.

"And that’s the reason we looked like we were 90 years old," Winfrey recalled as the room erupted in laughter.