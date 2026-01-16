'Shamed' Oprah Winfrey 'Blamed Herself' for Packing on the Pounds Before Using Weight Loss Medications to Shed 50Lbs — And Now She Can't Quit the Jabs

The talk show queen, who does not shy away from talking about her love of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, dropped about 50 pounds after going on the drug two and a half years ago, but then quickly gained back 20 pounds when she stopped taking it.

Oprah Winfrey has opened up about the "shame" she felt being overweight, RadarOnline.com can report.

The talk show queen dropped by 'The View' to promote her new book and discuss her use of the medication.

The 71-year-old chronicled the new miracle drug and her own weight loss in her new book, Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It's Like To Be Free.

Winfrey, 71, began taking a GLP-1 medication in 2023 and saw immediate results. However, she gave it up after abiut six months to see if she could continue to lose the weight on her own.

"I felt embarrassed every time I put the weight back on. I accepted it because I felt that they were right."

"What I felt all those years, the shame and the blame that I gave to myself, I felt it was because it was my fault. I felt it was my fault I was overweight," Winfrey said. "So, when comedians made fun of me, I felt like, well, it's okay for me to be the butt of their jokes because I should be losing the weight. I should be able to keep the weight off.

While promoting her book on The View , Winfrey shared the common misconception that she was personally responsible for the "food noise" in her head.

Oprah used to believe it was her 'fault' she was overweight.

That's where the medication helped her, she confessed. During a new episode of her "The Oprah Podcast," the legend spoke with endocrinologist and co-author of her book, Dr. Ania Jastreboff, who reassured her that obesity is now considered a clinical disease and an addiction.

"None of this is in our control," Jastreboff said. "Somehow, in society, we think that how much we weigh is in our control. And it’s not. Our brain is in control."

Winfrey likened it to the brain of an addict: "All these years, I thought that thin people … just had more willpower, they ate better foods, they were able to stick to it longer, they never had a potato chip.

"And then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that … oh, they're not even thinking about it. They’re only eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full."