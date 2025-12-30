Oprah's Wild Booze Confession: Talk Show Legend, 71, Admits to Downing '17 Shots in One Night' Before Weight Loss Drugs Made Her Quit Drinking Alcohol

Winfrey previously revealed how she was able to drink massive quantities of booze without becoming an alcoholic. She compared the disease to that of obesity, where one can have a genetic propensity to drinking too much or overeating.

"In the late ’80s, early '90s, we were doing a lot of shows about alcoholism, and people were saying then the same thing they're saying now, 'just put the food down,'" The Color Purple star explained during a March 2024 appearance on CNN’s King Charles, featuring former NBA star Charles Barkley and Winfrey's longtime best friend, Gayle King.

"They were saying ‘just put the bottle down’ because nobody understood that for some people, not everybody who drinks, overdrinks becomes an alcoholic, but if you carry the marker or the gene that allows alcoholism to flourish with you, you then develop alcoholism," Winfrey explained.

She then turned to King, telling her, "I can drink you under the table," and the CBS Mornings host revealed about her closest pal, "She’s not lying."