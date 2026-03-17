Higgsfield Launches AI Content-Scoring Tool That Actually Helps Creators Navigate Likeness Issues

Here's something you don't see every day: an AI company building tools to help creators avoid stepping on legal landmines. Higgsfield, the San Francisco-based generative video platform, announced today that it's rolling out a content-scoring feature for its Team Plan customers. The tool does something relatively straightforward but potentially useful. It scans AI-generated content and flags potential similarities to existing intellectual property. Think celebrity likenesses, recognizable characters, brand logos, or visual styles associated with specific directors. If something in your AI-generated video resembles protected material, the tool tells you.

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The mechanics are pretty simple. You run your content through the system, and it returns a similarity score along with specifics about what triggered the flag. This includes the nature of the similarity, who might hold the rights, and exactly where in the video it appears. Higgsfield says the system is designed to be more nuanced than existing options. It's not just looking for exact matches. It can catch stylistic alterations, like a celebrity rendered in an unusual form or wearing obscuring props. It can flag visual signatures associated with specific filmmakers. It can pick up audio content embedded in video outputs. The company also recently launched an image model called "Soul Cast" that limits reference uploads, which reduces the risk of generating someone's likeness in the first place.

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Fighting Fire with Fire: Navigating IP and Likeness with AI

The generative AI space has matured quickly. AI-generated content is showing up at film festivals, in ad campaigns, and across social media. But the legal framework around all of this is still catching up. Different states have different laws about likeness rights. Intellectual property rules weren't written with generative AI in mind. And contracts are still being rewritten to address digital replicas. For creators and studios trying to use these tools professionally, that uncertainty creates practical challenges. You can make something that looks great, only to realize later that it includes elements you don't actually have the rights to. "Generative video is still a new frontier, and studios, platforms, and policy experts are all still navigating the complexities of IP and likeness," said Higgsfield CEO Alex Mashrabov. "By activating our content-scoring feature, we give creators a practical way to understand their outputs before final production."

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