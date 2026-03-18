EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Hit By Yet Another Cruel Nickname Inspired by Famous Musical — As He 'Becomes World's Most Well-Known Hermit'
March 18 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Prince Andrew has been given the cutting nickname 'Phantom of the Opera' by palace staff as he retreats into near-total seclusion – with insiders telling us the once high-profile royal has become "the world's most well-known hermit."
Title-stripped Andrew Windsor, 66, is currently living at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk while renovations continue at nearby Marsh Farm, where he is expected to move permanently next month.
Growing Isolation And Changing Perception
The shift follows his departure from Royal Lodge, the 31-room Windsor residence he occupied for years, marking a significant downgrade in lifestyle. The move comes amid ongoing scrutiny linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein and his recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, from which he remains free under investigation.
An insider said: "By the time Andrew had fully settled into life at Wood Farm, there was already a marked change in the tone of how he was being discussed privately among staff and those on the estate.
"It wasn't just a subtle shift, to say the least.
"The contrast between the life he led at Royal Lodge and his current, far more contained existence has been impossible for those around him to ignore. It has become a frequent point of conversation, particularly given how visible and active he used to be within royal circles."
"There is also a growing perception that he has retreated into himself in a noticeable way. Those familiar with the situation say he appears increasingly withdrawn and detached, and that change in demeanor has played a significant role in shaping how he is now viewed within the estate – less as a prominent figure and more as someone existing on the margins."
'Phantom Of The Opera'
Another source said the nickname reflects both his isolation and the atmosphere surrounding him.
They added: "The phrase 'Phantom of the Opera' has started circulating among some staff, and it's a pointed reference to how rarely he is seen and how much he now exists on the fringes of royal life.
"It captures the sense that he's still there physically, but largely removed from public view, almost like a ghost within the system."
Marsh Farm, where Windsor is set to relocate, is understood to be significantly smaller and more modest than Royal Lodge.
One royal source said: "Marsh Farm represents a very significant shift from the kind of residences Andrew has been accustomed to for most of his life. It is far smaller in scale and lacks the sense of grandeur, space and luxury that typically come with properties associated with senior members of the royal family."
From Royal Grandeur to Functional Living
The insider added: "When you place it alongside Royal Lodge, the contrast is immediately apparent. Royal Lodge was an expansive estate with dozens of rooms, extensive grounds and all the hallmarks of status and prestige. Marsh Farm, by comparison, is much more modest and functional, and the difference between the two really underlines just how much his circumstances have changed."
The change in Andrew's living arrangements has been accompanied by a dramatic shift in routine.
Another palace insider said: "People who know what is going on say Andrew spends much of his time in a fairly slobby, childish way – just getting up and wandering around in his pyjamas without showering or changing, and just eating, and huffily playing video games and binge-watching shows on Netflix on his sofa and computer. He is becoming the world's best-known hermit."
Restricted Routine Under Informal House Arrest
A further source said his movements outside are now tightly controlled.
The insider added: "From what people around the estate understand, Andrew is more or less confined to Wood Farm for the time being. His routine seems very restricted, and there are clear limits on how freely he can come and go or what activities he can pursue.
"He is rarely seen beyond a very small circle, and sightings of him have become extremely uncommon."
Another insider said the situation has reinforced perceptions of his isolation.
The source said: "There is a sense among those working nearby that his world has shrunk dramatically, both physically and socially.
"That's why the nickname has stuck – it reflects how distant and removed he now appears compared to the public figure he once was."
Other sources have suggested Windsor's seclusion is part of an informal "house arrest" arrangement with King Charles, 77, allowing him to remain out of sight while continuing to receive support from his monarch brother – further entrenching his retreat from public life.