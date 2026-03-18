EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Hit By Yet Another Cruel Nickname Inspired by Famous Musical — As He 'Becomes World's Most Well-Known Hermit'

The shift follows his departure from Royal Lodge, the 31-room Windsor residence he occupied for years, marking a significant downgrade in lifestyle. The move comes amid ongoing scrutiny linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein and his recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, from which he remains free under investigation.

An insider said: "By the time Andrew had fully settled into life at Wood Farm, there was already a marked change in the tone of how he was being discussed privately among staff and those on the estate.

"It wasn't just a subtle shift, to say the least.

"The contrast between the life he led at Royal Lodge and his current, far more contained existence has been impossible for those around him to ignore. It has become a frequent point of conversation, particularly given how visible and active he used to be within royal circles."

"There is also a growing perception that he has retreated into himself in a noticeable way. Those familiar with the situation say he appears increasingly withdrawn and detached, and that change in demeanor has played a significant role in shaping how he is now viewed within the estate – less as a prominent figure and more as someone existing on the margins."