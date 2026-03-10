EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Basically Under House Arrest' in 'Exchange for Luxury Life Funded by King Charles'

The disgraced ex-prince was released after several hours and remains under investigation. His arrest triggered renewed scrutiny of his long-running association with Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial in New York.

In response, preparations are underway at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where Andrew is expected to relocate once renovations are complete.

The farmhouse, part of the monarch's privately owned Sandringham estate, has recently been fitted with new security features, including fences, surveillance cameras, and expanded airspace restrictions.

One palace source said the relocation is part of a deliberate strategy to keep Andrew out of the public eye while investigations continue.

The source said: "The King is determined to prevent the situation from becoming a constant media spectacle centered on Andrew's movements."