EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Basically Under House Arrest' in 'Exchange for Luxury Life Funded by King Charles'
March 9 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is expected to retreat from public life to a heavily secured farmhouse on the Sandringham estate, with royal insiders telling RadarOnline.com the move effectively amounts to a form of private isolation and "house arrest" funded by King Charles as the monarchy attempts to contain the fallout from the disgraced royal's latest controversy.
Andrew, 66, the younger brother of King Charles III, 77, was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to allegations he shared sensitive information with financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as Britain's trade envoy.
The disgraced ex-prince was released after several hours and remains under investigation. His arrest triggered renewed scrutiny of his long-running association with Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial in New York.
In response, preparations are underway at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where Andrew is expected to relocate once renovations are complete.
The farmhouse, part of the monarch's privately owned Sandringham estate, has recently been fitted with new security features, including fences, surveillance cameras, and expanded airspace restrictions.
One palace source said the relocation is part of a deliberate strategy to keep Andrew out of the public eye while investigations continue.
The source said: "The King is determined to prevent the situation from becoming a constant media spectacle centered on Andrew's movements."
Six-Foot Fences and CCTV Installed at Andrew’s New Hideaway
Our insider added minimizing visibility around the property is central to the plan.
They said: "From the palace perspective, the objective is to reduce exposure at every level – limiting lines of sight, restricting access, and ensuring the residence cannot easily become a gathering point for photographers.
"Effectively, Andrew is now under house arrest and will remain so for the rest of his life, as, in exchange, his brother will fund his comfortable lifestyle.
"It is an unofficial agreement, but Charles has made it very clear that if Andrew wants to be kept in the manner to which he has become accustomed, he will have to stay locked away."
'Stay Out of Sight or Lose Royal Support'
EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Set to Totally Freeze Out Sarah Ferguson' Over One 'Desperate Move' by Shamed Ex-Duchess
Photographs taken near Andrew's upcoming "retirement home" property show a new six-foot fence installed behind an existing wooden picket barrier, as well as additional fencing along the side of the residence. CCTV cameras and outdoor security lighting have also been installed.
A notice attached to one of the posts warns visitors not to approach the property and states that journalists and photographers are not permitted on the grounds of the Sandringham estate.
Another royal insider said the move reflects the monarch's desire to separate Andrew's legal situation from the official duties of the crown.
They added: "There is a clear effort to draw a boundary between the constitutional role of the monarch and the personal difficulties facing a member of the family."
The insider also said Charles' advisers believe limiting Andrew's public visibility is essential.
They added: "At this stage, the view inside the palace is that it would be better if Andrew simply stayed out of the public arena entirely rather than risk ongoing headlines that could overshadow the monarchy's work."
Sources familiar with the renovation project said Marsh Farm had been vacant for some time before plans were drawn up for Andrew to move there. A source said the building required extensive refurbishment regardless of who occupied it.
They added: "The property had been sitting empty for a considerable period and needed substantial work. What has changed is that huge security measures have now become a central part of those renovations – both to keep prying eyes away, and Andrew inside!"