Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sanchez Sparks 'Divorce Fears' After Giving Her Billionaire Husband a 'Horrifying' Look — 'The Face Shows Resignation'

The newlyweds were posing together at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles when a brief, blink-and-you-miss-it moment quickly spiraled into viral speculation.

Lauren Sanchez ignited divorce rumors after a tense exchange with Jeff Bezos was caught on camera, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fans dissected every second of her interaction with Jeff Bezos.

In the clip, Sanchez appears affectionate at first, draping her arm over Bezos' shoulder as they face photographers. But within seconds, her expression shifts, and viewers online immediately took notice.

Social media users began dissecting the interaction, with some claiming the moment hinted at deeper issues between the pair.

"Anyone who understands human psychology knows this is the look a woman gives a man when divorce is imminent," one person wrote.

Another added: "You can see the man forcing a smile."