Sheriff Leading Missing Nancy Guthrie Probe Fires Back at Recall Push After Being Blasted as 'an Embarrassment'

"We're aware of the recall, and it’s the right of the people," Nanos told Tucson's 13 News on March 17. "We'll always honor the will of the people, and that’s what makes Democracy."

A recall effort was launched on March 12 by Republican congressional candidate Daniel Butierez.

"He has been an embarrassment to Tucson and to Pima County with this Nancy Guthrie case," Butierez fumed to the New York Post while noting the process is bipartisan.

"Everyone’s pretty disgusted, Democrats and Republicans," the congressional hopeful said about how the possibility of Nanos' ouster has united the warring political parties.

"Let's get the sheriff out of office and get someone in there that we can feel confident in," Butierez boasted in a Facebook video when announcing the effort.