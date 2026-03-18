Eric Dane's Family 'Saddened' By Oscars Snub as Touching Final Tribute to Late Star Revealed

Eric Dane's family has been left "saddened" by the star's omission from the Oscars' emotional In Memoriam segment, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The late Grey's Anatomy actor's loved ones were in agreement with many shocked viewers who hit out at the Academy Awards chiefs for failing to include the recently departed star in the tribute.

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What Did Eric Dane's Family Say About Snub?

Source: MEGA Sources close to Dane's widow, Rebecca Gayheart, said they were 'saddened' but understood his omission.

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The Euphoria star died at age 53 last month amid a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). A source close to his widow, Rebecca Gayheart, 54, told TMZ the family was upset to not see him included in the main broadcast, but they understand the omission. "It was a year of profound loss for the industry," the insider noted. Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek and legendary actress Brigitte Bardot were also omitted from the tribute during Sunday night's ceremony, which included the late Catherine O’Hara and filmmaker Rob Reiner. However, Dane will receive a public memorial due to an effort spearheaded by fans, who aim to make the beloved actor "smile and feel loved and know that his life was not in vain."

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'These Words Are For You'

Source: MEGA The late actor recorded a deeply personal message for his two daughters, which was shown on Netflix.

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Months before his death, Dane secretly recorded an interview for Netflix in which he left a deeply personal message for his two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14. In the wake of his passing, Netflix added the new documentary to its library, giving fans an intimate look at Dane's final reflections. The 50-minute film, titled Famous Last Words: Eric Dane, was recorded in secret with the understanding it would only be released posthumously, according to reports. Toward the end of the interview with Gwyneth Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, Dane addressed his daughters directly, speaking to the camera with them in mind: "Billie and Georgia, these words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried." He continued: "Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?"

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Eric Dane's Message: 'Live Right Now in the Present'

Source: MEGA Dane, here with Gayheart and daughters Billie and Georgia, gave them four pieces of advice.

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Dane went on to explain that he wanted to share four final lessons he had learned from his illness and asked them to listen closely. "First, live now, right now in the present. It's hard, but I learned to do that," Dane said. "For years, I would wander off mentally, lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing in worry and self-pity, shame and doubt. I replayed decisions, second-guessed myself. 'I shouldn't have done this. I never should've done that.' No more.’ The TV star said that "out of pure survival," he was forced to stay in the present. "Second, fall in love. Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something," Dane said. "Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you wanna get up in the morning."

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Source: MEGA The 'Grey's Anatomy' star was grateful to the friends who 'stepped up' during his illness.

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He told his daughters he'd found his love for acting at their age and urged them to pursue their passions fully. "Third, choose your friends wisely. Find your people and allow them to find you, and then give yourselves to them," the dad-of-two said. "The best of them will give back to you. No judgment. No conditions. No questions asked." Dane said he was profoundly grateful to the friends who "stepped up" during his illness. "Just show up. And love your friends with everything you have. Hang on to them. They will entertain you, guide you, support you, and some will save you," he said.

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Source: MEGA Dane told his daughters they were his 'heart' in his final words.